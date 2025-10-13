For The Most Delicious Fried Chicken, Start With The Main Ingredient

Folks often love to boast about the techniques they use to achieve the juiciest, crispiest, most flavorful fried chicken around. Whether that means incorporating umami-enhancing ingredients or taking inspiration from their snack drawer, elevating the flavor and crunch all comes down to add-ins. Yet, seldom do people focus on the characteristics of the star of the dish –- the chicken itself. Not Reid Shilling, though. The executive chef and owner of Shilling Canning Company and Fancy Ranch Amish Fried Chicken told The Takeout, "I'd argue that sourcing the chicken is the most critical part of the process."

Getting hold of a quality bird is paramount because if you don't start with a good foundation, no amount of seasoning combinations will prevent fried chicken from falling flat. "At Shilling and Fancy Ranch, we buy our chickens from a small Amish co-op. They are never injected with hormones or antibiotics in their whole life cycle," Shilling said. "They are free range and vegetarian fed, which makes for a healthier and more flavorful bird."

But even healthy poultry can be tainted when not cooled correctly as it's prepared for sale. "The real key here is finding a chicken that is truly air chilled. What this means is that after the chicken is gutted, the processor has to get the internal temperature of the chicken to 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below as quickly as possible," Shilling said. When poultry has been cooled using an ice bath (more common), it becomes saturated with unwanted moisture. "Generally speaking, a water-chilled bird will have 8-12% water retention, which means the chicken holds onto water; which, of course, is the enemy of crispy skin and flavor."