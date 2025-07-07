Step Up Your Fried Chicken Game With This Spicy Snack Crust

Spicy, crunchy, salty, moreish: Takis has everything you could want in a snack and then some. If you somehow missed the Takis hype train, now's the perfect time to catch it. We've talked before about the spicy jalapeno Takis snack we can't wait to devour, and now you can take your favorite Takis and bring them into your next fried chicken batch for a succulent and flavor-blasted piece of chicken that you'll want to add to your list of favs in no time. All you need for this is chicken tenders or breasts, ingredients for a typical fried chicken dredge, and your favorite flavor of Takis.

First, you want to crush or grind your Takis into a powder and add them to the final dry ingredient in your dredge, whether that's breadcrumbs, panko, or something else. You can even entirely replace this with Taki powder if you want, but we personally like the added body that panko provides. Next, take your chicken and dunk them into your flour, followed by your egg mixture, and then into the breading. Finally, you can deep-fry these in oil, pan-fry them, or air-fry them. Just make sure to cook them all the way through, and you've got yourself a spicy piece of fried chicken with a delicious Takis crust.