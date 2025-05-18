The Umami-Enhancing Ingredient That Makes The Best Fried Chicken
There are countless ways to make fried chicken taste great, many of which revolve around the spices and seasonings you use. While some, such as Geoffrey Zakarian, like to add Old Bay to their fried chicken, others turn to another underrated ingredient. That key ingredient is none other than monosodium glutamate (aka MSG), which is best known for its use in Asian cuisines but can also be found naturally in tomatoes, mushrooms, and parmesan cheese.
Adding MSG to fried chicken, while not super common for at-home cooks, is a method used by fast food chains such as Popeyes to improve the taste of its fried chicken. Executive chef Rocco Carulli is among the loudest advocates of putting MSG in fried chicken. He explained why the ingredient is so great for the dish in a recent interview with Food Republic. "MSG is like salt's cooler, more sophisticated cousin," Carulli explained. "While salt enhances flavor by triggering your basic salt receptors, MSG hits the umami spot — that savory, can't-stop-eating-this magic... It brings out the natural richness in fried chicken without making it taste overly salty."
How to successfully add MSG to fried chicken
There are several ways to use MSG in your fried chicken recipe to give the dish that enhanced umami flavor. As Carulli said, MSG is somewhat similar to salt, so the most common way to add it to your recipe is in the seasoning blend. However, as is always the case with MSG, you'll want to use it in moderation. "I usually recommend ¼ to ½ teaspoon per pound of meat or flour," Carulli added. "It's about balance — you're not trying to taste the MSG; you're trying to taste everything else more."
Alternatively, adding MSG to the brine can also work wonders for the dish. Brining fried chicken before frying it is key to making it juicier and improving its taste. While salt is usually the most notable ingredient in a chicken brine — whether it's a dry brine or a wet one — adding MSG to the mix here can pay dividends as well. Plus, this method works for both fried and grilled chicken, making it even more versatile for chicken lovers who want to level up their favorite dishes.
