The Umami-Enhancing Ingredient That Makes The Best Fried Chicken

There are several ways to use MSG in your fried chicken recipe to give the dish that enhanced umami flavor. As Carulli said, MSG is somewhat similar to salt, so the most common way to add it to your recipe is in the seasoning blend. However, as is always the case with MSG, you'll want to use it in moderation. "I usually recommend ¼ to ½ teaspoon per pound of meat or flour," Carulli added. "It's about balance — you're not trying to taste the MSG; you're trying to taste everything else more."

Alternatively, adding MSG to the brine can also work wonders for the dish. Brining fried chicken before frying it is key to making it juicier and improving its taste. While salt is usually the most notable ingredient in a chicken brine — whether it's a dry brine or a wet one — adding MSG to the mix here can pay dividends as well. Plus, this method works for both fried and grilled chicken, making it even more versatile for chicken lovers who want to level up their favorite dishes.

Static Media owns and operates both The Takeout and Food Republic.