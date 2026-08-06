Forget Starbucks, This Rival Chain Is Bringing The Fall Apple Flavor We've Been Missing

When Starbucks' fall menu was leaked in July of this year, some customers were highly dismayed to learn that their favorite Apple Crisp coffees weren't being brought back. (Instead, we're all getting banana bread-flavored drinks, along with some matcha and pecan). But never fear, apple fans, another big coffee chain is stepping in to fill those shoes. Canada-based Tim Hortons, famous for its donuts, is dropping a line of cinnamon caramel apple lattes along with everyone's favorite pumpkin spice drinks.

Despite its Canadian home base, Tim Hortons does have a significant presence in the United States, so there's a good deal of you who can drop by to snag an apple-flavored latte. We learned this apple-flavored news from an Instagram post by food enthusiast @markiedevo, and a few customers are already cheering it on, saying things like "Thanks @timhortonsus for actually giving us apple unlike some coffee shops," and "@timhortonsus thank you for thinking of the Apple lovers!! I am now a Timmies girl, I'm boycotting @starbucks because they don't listen to us and didn't give us Apple!" The drinks will be rolled out nationwide starting on August 12.