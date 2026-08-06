Forget Starbucks, This Rival Chain Is Bringing The Fall Apple Flavor We've Been Missing
When Starbucks' fall menu was leaked in July of this year, some customers were highly dismayed to learn that their favorite Apple Crisp coffees weren't being brought back. (Instead, we're all getting banana bread-flavored drinks, along with some matcha and pecan). But never fear, apple fans, another big coffee chain is stepping in to fill those shoes. Canada-based Tim Hortons, famous for its donuts, is dropping a line of cinnamon caramel apple lattes along with everyone's favorite pumpkin spice drinks.
Despite its Canadian home base, Tim Hortons does have a significant presence in the United States, so there's a good deal of you who can drop by to snag an apple-flavored latte. We learned this apple-flavored news from an Instagram post by food enthusiast @markiedevo, and a few customers are already cheering it on, saying things like "Thanks @timhortonsus for actually giving us apple unlike some coffee shops," and "@timhortonsus thank you for thinking of the Apple lovers!! I am now a Timmies girl, I'm boycotting @starbucks because they don't listen to us and didn't give us Apple!" The drinks will be rolled out nationwide starting on August 12.
Tim Hortons might be the only big coffee chain with apple drinks this year
Tim Hortons is really doing some heavy lifting, because so far this year, it seems it's the biggest chain that is offering apple drinks. Starbucks didn't feature apple drinks last fall either (at least in its initial fall menu — it did bring back some apple drinks mid-season). Dunkin' has gone in the direction of tiramisu-flavored drinks, and other competitors like Dutch Bros aren't serving up apple drinks at the moment. So those of you absolutely craving an apple-flavored beverage who don't live near a Tim Hortons might need to make it at home, but thankfully, it's not too difficult to pull off.
All you need to make your own apple syrup is some apple cider, a sweetener like brown sugar or maple syrup, and some spices; simply simmer those ingredients together until it's thickened, and use it in your own drinks as you see fit. Of course, that may not have the same feeling as if someone handed it to you in the drive-thru at Starbucks, but this season, Tim Hortons the only one that has you covered. Sorry, apple drink fans, 2026 just may not be your year.