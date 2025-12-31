The Sweet And Simple Apple Syrup You Need To Make The Perfect Fall Lattes

There are certain flavors and foods that unequivocally exude the spirit of fall. Obviously pumpkin spice would top the list, but there is also maple, cranberry, chai, and apple. From apple picking to warm apple cider and homemade apple pie, this fruit is such a symbol of the season that even Starbucks turned the flavor into a very popular line of fall drinks, which, unfortunately, didn't come back in 2025. But, when you can quickly whip up some homemade apple syrup, you'll be creating your own apple lattes and cold brews in no time at all.

Apple syrup can come together in a couple of different ways. You can use real apples or apple cider (this is just one great way to use apple cider) for your star ingredient, and combine either with brown sugar or maple syrup. If you're using apples, you'll want to add some water, too. Optional flavoring ingredients can include vanilla extract and warm spices like cinnamon or apple pie spice (cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, cardamom, and sometimes ginger). Bring everything to a boil and simmer the ingredients until your sugar is dissolved and you have a syrupy consistency. Strain out the solids, let the syrup cool, and your apple syrup is ready to make lattes as well as a host of other cozy recipes.

A basic latte can be made by combining one or two shots of espresso with a bit of your apple syrup — a tablespoon is a good amount to start with and you can adjust from there. Pour in your steamed milk, give a little stir, and add some garnishes like a slice of dried apple, a cinnamon stick, a drizzle of caramel, or a sprinkle of apple pie spice.