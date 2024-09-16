A Milk Frother Can Transform Your Glass Of Wine

There is nothing like sitting down after a long day and treating yourself to a luscious glass of red wine; it might be good for your gut, after all. But wait — according to experts, you should let your wine "breathe" for up to 40 minutes to an hour (this is not a wine myth). Forty minutes to an hour? Who has time to wait for the wine to aerate for that long? Rather than not wait and drink it before the harshness of the tannins has time to mellow out, you can take a milk frother to it.

Yes, a milk frother — that little barista tool that was such a hit in 2020 as everyone rushed to buy one so they could make the viral dalgona coffee — is the key to almost instantaneous wine aeration. To use, you simply pour however much wine you want into a glass, insert the milk frother, and power it on. Keep it in the wine for about seven to eight seconds, and then take it out (and give it a good cleaning after).

Swish the wine around until the froth goes down a bit and then try a sip. You don't have to wait for all the froth to go away, but you also don't want a wine mustache. It's worth it to try a sip of the wine before you take your milk frother to it, and then a sip after to compare.

