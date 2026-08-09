9 Popeyes Chicken Items, Ranked Worst To Best

The Popeyes Bacon & Cheese Chicken Sandwich is a perfect example of the concept "less is more." With this overdone sandwich, Popeyes took everything that is good about its Classic Chicken Sandwich and added bacon and cheese. On the surface, that doesn't sound like a bad addition, but in execution, it definitely detracted from the experience.

With the added bacon and cheese, I found that there wasn't enough mayo to really coat everything the way I wanted it to. Of course, the chicken patty itself was still delicious and worked well with the mayo, but that bacon and cheese just felt completely unnecessary. The smokiness from the bacon went out of its way to cover up that chicken flavor, and the cheese didn't add much more than a bit of visual appeal. Not to mention, the cheese wasn't melted very much at all. It was melted to the point of being more pliable, but definitely didn't cling to the ingredients the way you would want a cheese on a hot chicken sandwich to do.

This one was easily my least favorite. That said, in general, it was okay. With so many delicious chicken offerings from Popeyes, being just okay isn't going to cut it, even if my husband and I both gave it a score of five. It might be the lowest of the chicken items on my list, but even then, the sandwich wasn't bad, just not as good.