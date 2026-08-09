9 Popeyes Chicken Items, Ranked Worst To Best
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen hit the scene in 1972 as a single restaurant in Arabi, a New Orleans suburb. In the beginning, it opened as "Chicken on the Run" before rebranding after a few months and reopening under the name that stuck: Popeyes. Four years later, the chain opened its first franchise and expanded to Canada in 1984. Before the decade was out, Popeyes reached its milestone 500th restaurant. In 2026, the chain has bloomed to over 3,150 locations, with Texas taking the lead at 438 restaurants alone.
It's hard not to love a meal from Popeyes. The chain is known for its flavorful, crispy chicken positively steeped in Southern comfort and tasty sides. Although I adore nearly every Popeyes side dish, for this ranking, I set my sights on the chain's chicken items. My goal was to determine the best of the collection when they were pitted directly against one another.
9. Bacon & Cheese Chicken Sandwich
The Popeyes Bacon & Cheese Chicken Sandwich is a perfect example of the concept "less is more." With this overdone sandwich, Popeyes took everything that is good about its Classic Chicken Sandwich and added bacon and cheese. On the surface, that doesn't sound like a bad addition, but in execution, it definitely detracted from the experience.
With the added bacon and cheese, I found that there wasn't enough mayo to really coat everything the way I wanted it to. Of course, the chicken patty itself was still delicious and worked well with the mayo, but that bacon and cheese just felt completely unnecessary. The smokiness from the bacon went out of its way to cover up that chicken flavor, and the cheese didn't add much more than a bit of visual appeal. Not to mention, the cheese wasn't melted very much at all. It was melted to the point of being more pliable, but definitely didn't cling to the ingredients the way you would want a cheese on a hot chicken sandwich to do.
This one was easily my least favorite. That said, in general, it was okay. With so many delicious chicken offerings from Popeyes, being just okay isn't going to cut it, even if my husband and I both gave it a score of five. It might be the lowest of the chicken items on my list, but even then, the sandwich wasn't bad, just not as good.
8. Chicken Tenders
If I'm getting a basic chicken order at a fast food restaurant, I'll often go for Chicken Tenders or fingers. So, I've had my fair share of dippable Chicken Tenders, and unfortunately, these ones didn't live up to my expectations.
While so much of the draw of Popeyes is the juiciness of the chicken itself, these Chicken Tenders were tasty but dry. Though I'll always use sauce when enjoying my chicken tenders, I find that it's typically not necessary to add moisture to the chicken. However, in the Popeyes case, that sauce was absolutely necessary to ensure that those chicken tenders were reasonably juicy, even if the flavor without the sauce was in line with what I've come to expect from Popeyes. Even if you want an easy-to-eat and dunkable chicken option from the chain, there are simply better items on the menu that aren't as dry.
7. Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwich
As a kid, my dad would pull out the grill for grilled chicken thighs at least once a week, even in the dead of winter. It wasn't uncommon to watch him push snow off of the grill in order to make dinner. The flavor I remember most from those days was KC Masterpiece, his favorite store-bought barbecue sauce. The Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwich from Popeyes reminded me quite a lot of this sweet barbecue sauce, and while it was nostalgic, I found it smothered the flavor more than I would've liked.
The sweetness of the sauce, though enjoyable, didn't complement the seasoning on the chicken as well as I would have liked it to. Instead of adding to the flavors, it distracted and even smothered what makes a Popeyes chicken sandwich good to begin with. Though it wasn't my least favorite chicken sandwich I tried, it was a substantial step down from the classic.
6. Chicken Wrap
It's not difficult to imagine why fast food customers love such treats as McDonald's snack wrap. It's an easily consumable, satisfying item that you can eat on the run. Before McDonald's rerelease of its snack wrap, Popeyes beat McDonald's to the punch by offering its own version of the chicken wrap. Popeyes' Chicken Wrap comes in a hand-breaded or blackened chicken tender version, and you can get it with classic, spicy, or a blackened ranch sauce. For this taste test, I opted for blackened ranch since it seemed the most unique to the chain.
I found the Chicken Wrap to be a little on the small side, even smaller than the snack wraps have seemed from McDonald's. More than one chicken strip would have easily solved this issue. Still, the chicken inside was juicy, even though the wrap itself was nearly falling apart as soon as I opened it. That said, everything worked really well here and though I would have liked more chicken, the flavor and the accent with the generous serving of pickles easily placed this offering toward the middle of my favorite chicken items I tried. If it weren't for the need for more chicken, it definitely would have been even higher.
5. Bone-In Wings
Popeyes might not be the first place you think of when you imagine picking up some chicken wings, but it should be added to your list, especially if you like chicken that is juicy and flavorful. For this tasting, we sampled these chicken wings without sauce so that it wouldn't cloud our judgment too much. Plus, I've had the Bone-In Chicken Wings with various rubs and sauces, so I'm more familiar with the different flavors the chain offers. I wanted to put the wings against the other chicken offerings without the individual flavors getting in the way too much.
The Bone-In Chicken Wings felt like miniature versions of the chain's signature chicken. They were juicy and crispy and exactly how you want fried chicken to be, and the fact that you can get various sauces and flavors added to them definitely is a draw to people like me who prefer an extra flavorful experience. Still, the miniaturized version of the signature chicken meant that there's a lot of bone to contend with. Those who enjoy bone-in wings would be accustomed to this experience, but it hindered my overall enjoyment.
4. Spicy Chicken Sandwich
My second favorite chicken sandwich was the Spicy Chicken Sandwich. It was very similar to the Classic Chicken Sandwich, but swapped out the OG mayo with a spicy mayo. I felt that the sandwich didn't need any additional zing, even though I do love spicy items in most cases. The spicy mayo slightly covered up the seasoning flavor that I really enjoyed with the classic offering. While it wasn't my favorite of the chicken sandwiches, it was my husband's top pick of the chicken sandwiches.
Aside from the spicy mayo, not much is different about the Spicy Chicken Sandwich from the classic. You still get the same great breading and generous serving of pickles, and the bun is still a buttery brioche. Though the flavor of the classic was more my speed, I didn't find the spicy mayo to be overwhelmingly hot and I can imagine most people being able to tolerate the level of spice.
3. Boneless Wings
For those who like a dippable chicken, I recommend the Boneless Wings. These reminded me more of smaller chicken nuggets than they did Boneless Wings. They were soft and perfect for the chicken nugget-loving kid in your life. Since you can also get these in classic flavor, without additional rubs or sauces on top, I think they're a much better option than the Chicken Tenders to enjoy smaller pieces of chicken. There was little about these boneless chicken wings that made it feel like I was eating chicken wings. They leaned much more toward a nugget and popcorn chicken hybrid.
While there was really nothing truly wrong with these Boneless Wings, the only contention is that there are just better chicken items on the menu at Popeyes. I would order these again and again for my son, and would happily pick them up for myself if I wanted something I could dip into a sauce. Still, you probably won't see me ordering them over the chain's Classic Chicken Sandwich, unless I need something more portable.
2. Signature Chicken
To save time, I placed our Popeyes order ahead of time so it would be ready when we got to the restaurant. Since the restaurant was very busy, I was a little concerned that some of the chicken would be room temperature or not quite as hot as it could be. In all cases, the food came out exceptionally warm and ready to go, but the Signature Chicken was especially hot. In fact, it was the perfect example of what makes Popeyes chicken taste so good. The breading did an incredible job of keeping the tender meat inside the perfect temperature and juicy as ever.
In general, I prefer to eat my protein with accompanying flavors, which is likely the reason the Classic Chicken Sandwich was my favorite of the items I tried. However, the Signature Chicken was my husband's absolute top pick on the menu. And I must admit, the flavor of this chicken was excellent and really shows why Popeyes is a reasonable contender for one of the best fried chicken places out there. It had the perfect balance of flavor, crunchiness, and juicy texture. Plus, the Signature Chicken even came with a crispy biscuit, which was also quite delicious, buttery, and surprisingly salty.
1. Classic Chicken Sandwich
It's awfully hard to mess up a chicken sandwich. For a restaurant like Popeyes that specializes in fried chicken, my expectations were pretty high for even this basic fast food chicken sandwich. Thankfully, Popeyes delivered on this item, and it's easy to see why the chain is in contention for the best chicken sandwich you can find at a fast food restaurant.
I tried several iterations of Popeyes chicken sandwich collection, but the classic version was my favorite. The bun was fluffy and buttery in all its brioche goodness, and the mayo offered just enough moisture for the rest of the sandwich to complement the juicy chicken. Though the flavors of the other chicken sandwiches were enjoyable, I really liked that the simple arrangement of pickles with mayo and chicken on a bun allowed Popeyes' seasonings to come through nice and strong. In this one, I could really taste that Louisiana seasoned breading, and it was easily the favorite chicken item I tried.
Methodology
On my visit to Popeyes to taste a bunch of chicken items, I brought along my fried chicken-loving husband. We sampled each chicken item that I ordered and rated it out of 10. Our rating considered flavor and texture for an overall score representing how much we enjoyed the item. I used our combined scores to create a ranking from worst to best of the chicken items we sampled. Ideally, the best chicken items would be flavorful and have a texture that deliciously reflects fried chicken, crispy without being over the top.