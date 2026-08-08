12 Ways To Liven Up Breakfast With Lemon Curd

When you think of lemon curd, images of fancy brunch meals and elegant tea parties probably come to mind. But in reality, it is a simple recipe consisting of just four ingredients and can be used to elevate any meal any time of the day. Sweet and tart with a luxuriously creamy texture, lemon curd is especially ideal for making breakfast more exciting. Lemon curd can liven up the first meal of the day by giving everyday favorites, such as toast and oatmeal, a bright flavor. If you're looking for a fast and easy way to make your mornings a bit more gourmet, look no further than lemon curd, which is typically made with fresh ingredients such as lemons, egg yolks, and sugar.

You don't have to just take our word for it, though. To prove how easily lemon curd can transform your breakfast from "tedious" to "tasty," we called on the expert advice of chefs from across the country. Weighing in from Greenville, South Carolina is Lindsay Beck, executive pastry chef for Table 301 Catering, executive chef David Gross shares his insight from Denver, Colorado's Saverina, which is located in the Kimpton Claret Hotel, and Danielle Realmonte, the executive sous chef for The Phoenician in Scottsdale, Arizona, also spills the tea (along with some lemon curd).