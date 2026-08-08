12 Ways To Liven Up Breakfast With Lemon Curd
When you think of lemon curd, images of fancy brunch meals and elegant tea parties probably come to mind. But in reality, it is a simple recipe consisting of just four ingredients and can be used to elevate any meal any time of the day. Sweet and tart with a luxuriously creamy texture, lemon curd is especially ideal for making breakfast more exciting. Lemon curd can liven up the first meal of the day by giving everyday favorites, such as toast and oatmeal, a bright flavor. If you're looking for a fast and easy way to make your mornings a bit more gourmet, look no further than lemon curd, which is typically made with fresh ingredients such as lemons, egg yolks, and sugar.
You don't have to just take our word for it, though. To prove how easily lemon curd can transform your breakfast from "tedious" to "tasty," we called on the expert advice of chefs from across the country. Weighing in from Greenville, South Carolina is Lindsay Beck, executive pastry chef for Table 301 Catering, executive chef David Gross shares his insight from Denver, Colorado's Saverina, which is located in the Kimpton Claret Hotel, and Danielle Realmonte, the executive sous chef for The Phoenician in Scottsdale, Arizona, also spills the tea (along with some lemon curd).
1. Using homemade or high-quality store-bought lemon curd
While store-bought lemon curd is a perfectly acceptable breakfast accompaniment, making your own from scratch has its benefits. You can whip it together yourself using ingredients that you most likely already have on hand. Simply blend fresh lemon juice and zest, eggs, sugar, and butter until it has the smooth consistency of custard. Putting homemade lemon curd on your breakfast table will take just about 15 minutes, plus the time it takes to wash your saucepan. Or you could save yourself the time and hassle by making lemon curd in the microwave.
Chef Lindsay Beck agrees that making your own lemon curd rather than buying it at the store is the way to go. "Lemon curd is a fairly quick and easy thing to prepare so I always recommend making it yourself," she says. "Equal parts lemon juice, egg yolks, and sugar are all you need, and an optional pat or two of butter if you want ... slightly less bite and [a] richer texture. In a pinch, store-bought lemon curd will suffice; just be sure to pick a higher quality one with minimal ingredients." Chef David Gross agrees that making your own lemon curd is the best option, as does chef Danielle Realmonte. "There are some great store brands out there, but I always suggest trying to make it on your own," she shares.
2. Spooning it over a waffle
When it comes to decadent breakfasts, you can't get much better than delicious waffles topped with tangy, creamy lemon curd. Whether you make the waffles yourself using batter and an iron, or pop the frozen ones into your oven or toaster, this is the combination for a breakfast win. The texture of the crispy, chewy waffles pairs well with the creaminess of the lemon curd, and the culinary match is more exciting than basic pancakes and waffles.
As an extra-special taste treat, you can also hit your pile of cozy waffles with a drizzle of pure maple syrup and a dollop of whipped cream, along with the lemon curd. A sprinkling of fresh berries will take the dish to another level. If you're feeling adventurous first thing in the morning, toss this ingredient into your waffle mix for a savory-sweet bite.
Chef Lindsay Beck says, "My favorite way to have lemon curd for breakfast is a big spoonful on top of a warm, crispy waffle paired with a quick berry compote." In addition to waffles, chef Danielle Realmonte advises that you can use lemon curd as a topping on "anything from breakfast items like French toast or pancakes, to dessert items like tarts."
3. Pairing it with pastries
For breakfast-loving foodies, creamy, dreamy lemon curd and flaky golden pastries may be a culinary match made in heaven. The crispiness of the pastry contrasts beautifully with the soft, luscious curd, and the pairing possibilities are endless. As one idea, spoon some of the lemon curd into homemade pastry cups for a decadent breakfast on the go. They also make perfect additions to an elegant brunch spread. Other options include spreading curd onto a halved butter croissant sandwich-style, or using it as a Danish filling. You can also top a cream puff with a bit of lemon curd as an unexpected touch. If you want to use store-bought pastries, this affordable breakfast pastry platter at Sam's Club will have you running to the bakery.
Chef Lindsay Beck shares that "lemon curd is an excellent pairing to any pastry because it helps balance the sweetness and richness of baked goods by adding creaminess and acidity." Chef David Gross agrees, adding that lemon curd "adds complexity to the dish." If you make your own donuts, try piping homemade lemon curd into the centers instead of customary custard or fruit fillings. A soft brioche dough filled with tangy curd, and finished with a dusting of powdered sugar sounds like a heavenly way to begin the day.
4. Topping a scone or biscuit with it
It may sound simple, but spooning a bit of sweet and tart lemon curd over homemade biscuits or scones is a decadent way to start your morning. The pairing is even more complementary when you make your scones using a touch of lemon extract for brightness. After the citrusy scones are baked to golden brown perfection, spoon some homemade or high-quality store-bought lemon curd over them right before serving. Topping the scones with sweet whipped cream brings the whole dish together.
Another way to enjoy lemon curd is by slicing a fluffy, homemade buttermilk biscuit in half and liberally slathering each side with it. You can butter the biscuits before adding the curd to make the breakfast even richer. If you're in a hurry, you can make biscuits using just two ingredients. Serve the lemony scones and biscuits on their own, or alongside an omelet or other savory breakfast favorites.
Chef Lindsay Beck says, "Lemon curd is great spooned over cheesecakes, pancakes, sweet crêpes, scones, biscuits, waffles, slices of cake, and much more." The citrus curd is much more versatile and convenient than you may think.
5. Mixing it with dairy
Don't shy away from lemon curd in some of your favorite dairy-based breakfast dishes, such as yogurt parfaits and bowls. The tart and tangy lemon curd balances out the creaminess of the yogurt perfectly, creating a crave-worthy morning starter. This protein-packed breakfast is the ideal combination of decadent, sweet, and a bit tart, while still being on the healthy list.
Chef Lindsay Beck says, "For less of an acidic punch to the taste buds, mixing a little bit into dairy products such as whipped cream, mascarpone, yogurt, and cream cheese are all great options. The lemon flavor will still provide some acidity but with more balance and restraint." When asked if he also recommends combining lemon curd with dairy products, chef David Gross replies: "Of course, this is exactly how we prepare Saverina's Lemon Ricotta Pancake, which is a big hit on our breakfast and brunch menus."
Chef Danielle Realmonte agrees, saying, "We love to pair it with whipped Devonshire cream or mascarpone and serve it on a scone for our afternoon tea service. The acidity in the lemon curd is a great way to cut through the richness on a sweet dish like French toast as well."
6. Filling a crêpe with it
Another delicious way to enjoy lemon curd in the morning is by filling a crêpe with it. Classic French crêpes have a light, airy texture and are made to hold a wide variety of fillings, from sweet to savory. With delicate, lacy edges and a chewy bite, crêpes may sound like a fancy breakfast option, but you can make them in a matter of minutes. French crêpe batter has the consistency of heavy cream, but cooks up to a feather-light, thin pancake in a hot pan. This technique makes crêpes so much easier.
After transferring the warm crêpe to your plate, spread a thin layer of bright and citrusy lemon curd over it and fold it into a triangular shape for a traditional presentation. If you want the breakfast dish to be even richer and more decadent, you can add a pat or two of butter as well. Finish with a dusting of powdered sugar or whipped cream.
7. Serving it with berries
Everyone knows that thick and rich custard pairs well with fresh berries, but lemon curd does, too. Almost as creamy as custard, lemon curd packs more of a citrusy punch, which is the perfect match for all types of berries. You can enjoy a bowl of sweet, ripe blackberries, blueberries, and strawberries topped with a dollop of lemon curd as a light and healthy breakfast. The fruity combination also works well with tarts, pastries, croissants, or on top of yogurt. If you're feeling fancy, transform your lemon curd into a fluffy mousse, and top it with assorted berries. Top it with toasted coconut or slivered almonds for added flavor and texture.
Chef Lindsay Beck says, "My favorite pairing for lemon curd is berries. But it also goes beautifully with lavender, herbs like basil and mint, white chocolate, honey, and almonds." Chef Danielle Realmonte shares that she also likes to complement lemon curd with "fresh fruits, like blueberries or pomegranates."
8. Mixing it with fresh and dried herbs
You may have sipped glasses of refreshing lavender lemonade on hot summer days, but did you know that you can also use the floral herb to enhance lemon curd? In fact, the citrusy curd pairs deliciously with a variety of both dried and fresh herbs, which will add vibrancy to the breakfast spread or topping. As one idea, place dollops of homemade lemon curd on scones, biscuits, pastries, or even toast, and then top it with fresh thyme leaves. The dynamic duo creates a flavor sensation you'll want to experience every morning.
Other herbs that enhance the bright taste of lemon curd include rosemary, basil, and even fresh mint. If you can't decide between a sweet or savory breakfast dish, you can have both with lemon curd herbed baked brie. You can use any combination of herbs, such as lavender and mint, or thyme and rosemary, and serve the lemon curd and cheese wrapped in a puff pastry sheet baked to a golden brown.
9. Drizzling it over cinnamon French toast
You may be wondering how lemon curd and cinnamon French toast can play well together, but trust us, it does. The combination of warm cinnamon French toast and the tangy citrus curd creates a contrast of tastes and textures that instantly elevates a boring breakfast. Dip thick slices of bread, such as brioche or challah, into a custard flavored with warm ground cinnamon and vanilla, and then griddle them until they're crisp around the edges. The high heat will give the French toast a slightly caramelized crust and release the aromatic spices, which work in unison with the bright citrus flavor.
Instead of drizzling traditional maple syrup over the toast, top it with lemon curd instead. Or if you prefer a sweeter breakfast dish, you can use both as toppings. When you spoon the velvety curd over the crispy French toast, it will cut through the buttery richness of the bread with a touch of tartness. If you're enjoying a stack of toast, layer the creamy curd between each slice so that you have some in each bite. For extra decadence, finish the breakfast dish with whipped cream or a sprinkle of powdered sugar and some freshly grated lemon zest.
10. Experimenting with savory dishes
Although zesty lemon curd is most often used to enhance sweet breakfast dishes, such as waffles and pastries, it can also complement a select few savory morning favorites as well. As chef Lindsay Beck says, "You can use lemon curd to enhance some savory breakfast dishes, but I would use them sparingly to not completely throw off the whole dish. Some savory flavors that work well with lemon include asparagus, potatoes, goat cheese, leafy greens, beets, and tomatoes. One idea would be a ricotta toast with roasted tomatoes, poached eggs, a few small spoonfuls of lemon curd scattered around the dish, and topped with fresh spinach."
In chef David Gross' opinion, "Lemon curd really could go on anything you are willing to experiment with. It can stand alone by itself, but even a less sweet version would work great with a savory dish like a chicken pâté." Since poached eggs are known to pair well with lemony Hollandaise sauce, try experimenting with lemon curd instead for a sweet, salty, and tangy flavor combo.
11. Enjoying it with ricotta-stuffed pancakes
Ricotta-stuffed pancakes make a mouthwatering breakfast option any time you want to start your day on a hearty note. The rich pancakes are traditionally made by mixing fresh ricotta directly into the batter, or by piping it in as a smooth filling between the layers. The ricotta gives the pancakes a tender, pillow-like texture, ensuring that they are light and airy. Even though the cheese lends richness to the breakfast dish, the pancakes don't feel overly heavy. When you top the pancakes with lemon curd, the citrus spread cuts through the richness and introduces an irresistibly tangy flavor.
The curd also gives the pancakes a glossy yellow color, which looks impressive when serving guests or on a buffet table. Chef David Gross says, "Our ricotta pancakes are a great example; the lemon curd adds a sweet and tangy flavor profile that complements the richness of the pancakes as well as the huckleberry syrup." Although ricotta-stuffed pancakes topped with lemon curd is delicious as-is, you can make the dish over the top with a dollop of fresh whipped cream or a dusting of powdered sugar.
12. Swirling it into oatmeal or overnight oats
Making a batch of creamy overnight oats the night before school or work ensures you have a fast, easy, and filling breakfast ready to go in the morning. Instead of just topping it with boring milk or a tried-and-true cinnamon sugar mixture, swirl some zesty lemon curd into the dish. The curd transforms the simple morning grain into a bright, bakery-inspired breakfast. You can enhance the flavors even more by topping the oats with a handful of blueberries, blackberries, or strawberries as you run out the door. If you want to add a touch of sweetness, drizzle in some honey or maple syrup. There's a recommended technique for making overnight oats, the perfect playtime fuel.
If you prefer a hot breakfast, you can also use lemon curd to jazz up a bowl of oatmeal. Swirl it into the oatmeal for a vibrant burst of flavor in every bite. To add protein, top the lemon curd-infused oatmeal with a spoonful of Greek yogurt, which will also blend well with the citrus. For a crunchy texture, sprinkle toasted almonds or chia seeds over the lemony oats. Like the overnight oats, you can finish the healthy, vibrantly flavored oatmeal with fresh fruit.