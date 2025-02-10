The Technique That Makes Crepes So Much Easier

While it might be difficult to imagine using the bottom of a pan to cook your food, it is far from impossible. This strategy has been around for quite a long time but has recently found its way back into conversations across the crepe-loving world due to demonstration videos online.

While it looks easy enough on screen, this strategy does come with its fair share of drawbacks. Beyond the fact that many crepe recipes, such as Vietnamese Banh Xeo crepes, can't be made this way due to its more complicated batter, many pots or pans — such as nonstick skillets — will not give you the intended results. To use this method, you need to flip your pan over a gas hob (not having a gas stove will also pose a problem) and heat the interior base. Doing this on pans with non-stick coatings could severely damage them and reduce their efficiency. Furthermore, if you fail to get the crepe batter off the bottom of your pan in one piece, this could lead to a messy situation as the batter could start to burn and stick to the pot. But, if you really don't want to buy a crepe maker (but really want to see what those homemade s'mores crepes are all about), using the bottom of a pan might just be your best bet.