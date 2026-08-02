This Affordable Breakfast Pastry Platter At Sam's Club Has Us Running To The Bakery

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Pastry platters are an easy way to feed a breakfast crowd. When they're put together well there's something for every guest in the mix, and they're usually less expensive than ordering all those pastries from the bakery. At Sam's Club, there's a 40-count breakfast platter that's certainly a great deal. The Member's Mark Breakfast Platter at Sam's Club has eight pastries in five varieties for $20.93 (that breaks down to $0.52 per pastry): Strawberry Delight, Lemon Raspberry, Cinnamon Crumb, Chocolate Swirl, and Blueberry Streusel.

The pastries in the Member's Mark Breakfast Platter are closer to bite-sized compared to the gigantic versions you find in coffee shops and bakeries. They range from 220 to 300 calories apiece and the container is resealable so you can save leftovers on the counter — or somewhere a little easier to avoid so you don't snack on them all day. Reviewers warn this platter is addicting because the pastries are so good. "The delicious variety of flavors in the breakfast platter are great any time of day for snacks, desserts, and treats," writes one reviewer. "I hope they will keep the large size and create a smaller size, too. It is great for parties!"