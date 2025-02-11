The Ultra-Smoky Swap Your Next Espresso Martini Needs

The espresso martini is certainly having a moment this year. Whether it's nostalgia for the '90s, its caffeinated boost, or the fact that it's simply the perfect after-dinner drink, this 'tini has been popping up just about everywhere. Naysayers may decry espresso martinis as being bad for you (point us to a healthy cocktail — we'll wait), or as too decadent and too easy to drink (seems like a good problem to have), or they might pooh-pooh the use of vodka (so boring), or the martini glass itself (so passé). But we here at The Takeout are not cocktail snobs, and thus celebrate the idea of a drink being both delightfully boozy and highly caffeinated — it's a win-win!

If, however, you don't like vodka, and gin is also not an acceptable substitute, there are plenty of other interesting liquors you can add instead. While vodka's neutrality allows the espresso to take center stage, there are other variations that not only allow your liquor to shine through, but also enhance the bitterness of espresso without overpowering it. So, if you're down with a spirit-forward drink, read on. One agave-based liquor currently making the rounds amongst cocktail enthusiasts is the smoky cousin of Tequila: mezcal. Many bartenders believe almost any drink you can make with gin can also be made with mezcal. Mezcal has also been having a moment this past decade, with aficionados celebrating its artisanal background and small batches made using traditional methods.