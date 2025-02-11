The Ultra-Smoky Swap Your Next Espresso Martini Needs
The espresso martini is certainly having a moment this year. Whether it's nostalgia for the '90s, its caffeinated boost, or the fact that it's simply the perfect after-dinner drink, this 'tini has been popping up just about everywhere. Naysayers may decry espresso martinis as being bad for you (point us to a healthy cocktail — we'll wait), or as too decadent and too easy to drink (seems like a good problem to have), or they might pooh-pooh the use of vodka (so boring), or the martini glass itself (so passé). But we here at The Takeout are not cocktail snobs, and thus celebrate the idea of a drink being both delightfully boozy and highly caffeinated — it's a win-win!
If, however, you don't like vodka, and gin is also not an acceptable substitute, there are plenty of other interesting liquors you can add instead. While vodka's neutrality allows the espresso to take center stage, there are other variations that not only allow your liquor to shine through, but also enhance the bitterness of espresso without overpowering it. So, if you're down with a spirit-forward drink, read on. One agave-based liquor currently making the rounds amongst cocktail enthusiasts is the smoky cousin of Tequila: mezcal. Many bartenders believe almost any drink you can make with gin can also be made with mezcal. Mezcal has also been having a moment this past decade, with aficionados celebrating its artisanal background and small batches made using traditional methods.
A smokier espresso martini starts with mezcal
The smoky flavor of mezcal comes from the unique production method of roasting agave hearts in an underground pit or oven for several days. This process releases the agave's natural sweetness and gives mezcal its signature smoky flavor. Switching out flavorless vodka (no offense) for mezcal will instantly change the way your espresso martini hits. Those earthy, smoky flavors truly complement the roasted notes of the espresso, tastefully elevating the drink to a more thoughtful, sophisticated version. True 'tini fans say that a real shot of espresso is needed, but if you're making one at home, you can improvise.
The good news is that making this martini is not as complicated as it seems. Whatever your preferred coffee maker, be it a French press, pour-over, or Moka pot, it will make a decent substitute for an expensive Italian espresso maker. Or, for a true cheat, use instant coffee in your espresso martinis. Commonly sold in granular form, you simply combine it with hot water and stir until blended. Is it a true replacement for a freshly pulled shot from a La Marzocco machine? Of course not. But once you've combined it with your mezcal, coffee liqueur, and a bit of simple syrup, you probably won't even notice the difference. As far as getting that frothy, creamy head: that comes down to vigorous shaking. Lastly, don't forget the three espresso bean garnish, the cocktail's trademark, that is said to represent health, wealth, and happiness.