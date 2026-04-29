13 Instagram-Worthy Mother's Day Brunch Ideas That'll Wow Even The Pickiest Moms
It was Anna Jarvis, one of the 12 children bore by Ann Jarvis, who campaigned to create a national Mother's Day in the early part of the 20th century. She chose the second Sunday in May, to commemorate the day her mother passed. President Woodrow Wilson made the holiday official in 1914. And although Ms. Jarvis would become disheartened by the commercial turn the holiday quickly took, there is at least one good thing that's arisen for matriarchs — yummy brunches they don't have to make themselves (at least if there's justice in the universe).
But what about moms with selective palates, or with partners and family members that are lacking in the ways of the kitchen? Are they to just grin and bear whatever feeble food attempts are set before them? It's their day, after all. And although mothers everywhere deserve more than one 24-hour period of appreciation per year, there's no reason that morning, and the food they're served, can't be special.
Recipes are the key. Follow the right ones, and even the most skeptical and picky of mamas can happily indulge in a meal fit for a consecration of motherhood. Presenting, with a carnation, a dozen brunch ideas to wow the workaday mom. She's already got enough on her plate. So let's make sure what's on her actual plate that day is something she'll remember.
Spring Veggie Egg Bake
Eggs are kind of like springtime itself. Out of the shell of winter comes a bright burst of satisfaction. An egg bake such as this — packed with good proteins (cottage cheese along with the egg) and yummy greens like spinach and asparagus — is both substantial and light. And it's really just a matter of stirring the ingredients together and tossing them in the oven. You can even prepare it all the night before to free up your morning for mommy pampering. And pampering may just mean leaving her in peace to eat.
Recipe: Spring Veggie Egg Bake
Flaky Almond Pancakes
Pedestrian pancakes can be something of a downer — just all flat and droopy, laying there on top of each other like fatigued walruses. Mom deserves better. She deserves these Moroccan-inspired square pancakes, made with almond flour and pan-fried until colored a gastro-enticing gold. Despite the amount of oil and butter required, the pancakes will not be greasy. Any leftovers can be Ziploc'd and frozen to be quickly microwaved whenever you want — maybe even for Father's Day. Or whenever mom needs a delicious carby treat.
Recipe: Flaky Almond Pancakes
Portuguese Egg Tarts
Known as pastel de nata in their Iberian homeland, these little custardy egg tarts are ever so devourable. A photo of the finished product might intimidate you into thinking perfection is required. Although perfection is always welcome, this is a horseshoes and hand grenades thing — close enough still works (and tastes much better than either a horseshoe or a hand grenade). One thing that is required, however, is an extremely hot oven, one that can reach 500 degrees Fahrenheit. But once you get one batch down, be careful: Mom might want you to make these for her every day.
Recipe: Portuguese Egg Tarts
Spicy Ramen Breakfast Grilled Cheese
There's no rule that says you have to go conservative for Mother's Day brunch. Who's to say mom doesn't want a little spice in her day, or some creative hybridization in her celebration? Don't try to put her in a box. After she tastes this inspired grilled cheese adaptation (based loosely on an Indian omelet sandwich), she might darn well demand it every year. Don't forget to grab yourself a good jar of chili crisp if you want to really make this bad boy sing.
Buttermilk Biscuit Tarte Tatin
Don't let the Frenchy Frenchiness of this caramelly, apple-centric bake worry you. You don't need a Parisian culinary education to make this dish (unless you really want to try to squeeze one in before Mother's Day). Just focus on the deceptively simple steps in the recipe and what emerges will make mom think she's inadvertently raised (or married, depending on who's making it) a latent chef pâtissier. Or, at the very least, she'll just thoroughly enjoy it. Which is all that matters.
Recipe: Buttermilk Biscuit Tarte Tatin
Wake and Bake French Toast Casserole
Casseroling French toast has really caught on over the past decade or so, but this version is not just rehashing something that's lost a bit of its novelty — it's reinvigorating it. The genius move with this particular recipe is that the toppings are set on the bottom of the dish, not the top. Why? So that the bread bakes into the toppings, not the other way around. Letting the prepped components soak overnight makes for an easier bake in the morning, so you can spend time displaying the flowers and mixing the mom-osas.
Bloody Mary Scones
Ever had a Bloody Mary and thought, "man, I wish I could eat this as a baked good?" Probably not, which makes this recipe that much more mind-melting. By taking the same ingredients you'd use to mix everyone's fave brunch cocktail and infusing them into a scone, you're making a Mother's Day that'll be hard to forget (especially since you're eschewing the alcohol). The lemon Worcestershire glaze that tops it all off is just the final detonation for a big flavor explosion in a small package.
Recipe: Bloody Mary Scones
Beet, Feta, and Walnut Salad
The beet is on with this light, refreshing, delicious salad that's a great way to work greens into Mother's Day brunch. Dealing with fresh beets may seem like a chore, but this recipe gives you the perfect step-by-step to turn that red menace into an invigorating dish for the maternal figure you love. And if you (or she) doesn't like feta, you can easily swap it out for some goat cheese or ricotta. Vegan mommies can have the cheese ditched altogether. Either way, it's a winner.
Recipe: Beet, Feta, and Walnut Salad
Mini Baked Apple Fritters
This is a bit of autumnal indulgence infused into mid-May mom-spoiling. Instead of deep-frying these apple fritters constructed of simple pantry ingredients, as is the tradition, they're baked. So, all you need as far as tools are an oven, a bowl, and a mini-muffin tin. The maple syrup glaze is the ideal topping for the lilliputian lovelies. They're great for kids, too, which is perfect for keeping them occupied while mom gets to enjoy herself away from the rabble. At least for one morning.
Recipe: Mini Baked Apple Fritters
Bagel Skins
Even if mom loves a bagel, plopping down a basic one in front of her for Mother's Day feels a little, how shall we say, lazy. But going with a fun, innovative take on bagels, which allows for a multitude of schmears and toppings? That'll make a mom's holiday. The great thing about this recipe — which results in cracker-sized "skins" of a bagel — is that it relies more on feel than science. So, if you don't have the methodical mind for exacting kitchen work, this is right in your wheelhouse.
Recipe: Bagel Skins
Salty Honey Butter Corn Muffins
Corn muffins are the perfect munchables to just leave hanging out among the brunch spread, ripe for anyone who feels like reaching over and picking at a fluffy, golden sponge of goodness. And when you add in the salty honey butter you'll be making from scratch (because the corn muffins themselves are pretty straightforward), then you're taking it to another level. Is it a level that's as high as mom's momming abilities? Probably not. But just getting anywhere near those lofty heights is an impressive achievement.
Recipe: Salty Honey Butter Corn Muffins
Cheeseburger Grits Casserole
For mothers with a more savory palate, this recipe will go beyond satisfaction into that rarefied air of mom-phoria. There's a small risk factor here, what with having a cheeseburger component as part of the first-ish meal of the deal. But the risk creates the reward: eggy, cheesy, meaty, all in a brunch-friendly casserole presentation. It can even be prepared ahead of time and just heated up prior to the familial festivities — or the lazy, pick-as-you-go brunch-fast. Whatever mom wants.
Recipe: Cheeseburger Grits Casserole
Brie En Croute with Apricot Jam
Three ingredients. That's it. Crescent roll dough, apricot jam, brie cheese. But the simplicity belies the compact extravagance. Lay out the dough, apply brie and jam, close it up, and bake. That may be simplifying a simplified dish, but that's pretty much the gist. Not only is it easy to make, it sounds fancy. So when you're telling mom you're serving her a brie en croute, she can be duly impressed and brownie points can be achieved. Just don't show her the recipe. What mom doesn't know, can't hurt her.
Recipe: Brie En Croute with Apricot Jam