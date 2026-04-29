13 Instagram-Worthy Mother's Day Brunch Ideas That'll Wow Even The Pickiest Moms

It was Anna Jarvis, one of the 12 children bore by Ann Jarvis, who campaigned to create a national Mother's Day in the early part of the 20th century. She chose the second Sunday in May, to commemorate the day her mother passed. President Woodrow Wilson made the holiday official in 1914. And although Ms. Jarvis would become disheartened by the commercial turn the holiday quickly took, there is at least one good thing that's arisen for matriarchs — yummy brunches they don't have to make themselves (at least if there's justice in the universe).

But what about moms with selective palates, or with partners and family members that are lacking in the ways of the kitchen? Are they to just grin and bear whatever feeble food attempts are set before them? It's their day, after all. And although mothers everywhere deserve more than one 24-hour period of appreciation per year, there's no reason that morning, and the food they're served, can't be special.

Recipes are the key. Follow the right ones, and even the most skeptical and picky of mamas can happily indulge in a meal fit for a consecration of motherhood. Presenting, with a carnation, a dozen brunch ideas to wow the workaday mom. She's already got enough on her plate. So let's make sure what's on her actual plate that day is something she'll remember.