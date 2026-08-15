Aldi Choceur Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups Vs Reese's: Which Is Better?

Welcome to Dupe Detective, a new column where I'll be reviewing a name brand food product's competitor product to find out how well it compares to, or even beats, the original.

Reese's aficionados know that its signature blend of chocolate and peanut butter tastes best in limited-edition holiday form, like the Halloween pumpkin or Easter egg — the latter of which is the most popular Easter candy. Comparatively, Miniature Cups are a dark horse in the Reese's lineup, notable more for the convenience of their small form factor more than representing the Reese's formula at its finest. On that note, according to customers, they're among the 10 most overpriced Walmart products. Nevertheless, Miniature Cups are still Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, which for my money rank among the absolute best of the classic American chocolate candies.

Aldi's Choceur Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups are competing directly with Miniature Cups, replicating their smaller size rather than standard, larger-sized Reese's. I picked up a bag of Miniature Cups and their Aldi dupe to find out for myself if Aldi successfully improved on one of Reese's underdog products, or if there's simply no beating the best in the peanut butter cup game. Ahead are my thoughts on both products, before my pick for which is the best overall.