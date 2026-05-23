The 10 Most Overpriced Walmart Snacks, According To Customers
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When it's time to shop, there are plenty of options out there, including discount chains such as Costco or Aldi. Walmart, the largest retailer in the country, is known for its low prices, which contribute to its large customer base. This is not always the case, however, as customers have accused Walmart of selling overpriced foods.
In addition to food staples, Walmart sells plenty of snacks, but customers find some of them are not worth the price. Usually, it's because the cost is too high compared to other stores, but sometimes the quality or quantity doesn't justify the price. In fact, some customers report that their local Walmart has removed price tags from its snack aisle, meaning they don't know what they are paying until they get to the register.
We're zeroing in on those snacks customers feel are overpriced, as well as the various Walmart snack items that are available at other stores for less — but more on that at the end. Full disclosure, Walmart's prices vary from region to region and often change daily, so the prices here are accurate as of the time of writing. Online purchases are often higher than at the store.
1. Jack Link's Beef Jerky
A favorite among campers, hikers, and outdoorsy types, beef jerky is a popular snack no matter the activity. It's good travel food, too. In fact, Buc-ee's jerky counter is the ultimate road trip pit stop. Of course, the chain with the happy beaver logo has not crossed the Mason-Dixon line yet, so you may want to grab a bag of Jack Link's, one of the more popular brands, at a different retail outlet.
Now, you could head to Walmart for its low prices, but in this case, it's not the lowest. A five-pack of the 8-ounce, family-size bag of dried meat will cost you $87.99, which is $17.60 a bag. The same size bag as a single sells for significantly less at Target, with a price tag of $12.69. If you don't mind waiting a couple of days, you can order this product from Amazon for the same price as Target.
Customer reviews on the Walmart website for the 10-ounce bag reflect that people find the price too high, with the per ounce price lower than for the smaller bag. One shopper writes, "The only concern is the price for this item. I'm not sure if I will be able to afford it if the price continues to rise. " Other reviewers have noted it's not a great buy because of inconsistencies in the taste and texture, along with a high price.
2. Funyuns
Funyuns fans may want to think twice before looking at Walmart for their snacking fix. As of May 2026, 5.25-ounce bag of the salty treat sells for $4.82 at the retail giant. That seems like a pretty good price, but if you head to Walgreens, you can get two bags for $6. And Dollar General also has Walmart beat with its $4.75 price tag. Clearly, you can get better deals fairly easily.
On the Walmart website, many customers complain about the contents of the bag being broken into pieces and, in some cases, crushed. In all fairness, these were shoppers who ordered the product online, and it was damaged during delivery. If you lack confidence in Walmart's shipping quality control it may be best to avoid the problem and head to your local store. Nevertheless, value for the money should include careful delivery of an intact product, and this strike contributes to Walmart's Funyuns being overpriced.
3. Lindt Dubai Style Chocolate
You may wonder what all that green stuff inside Dubai chocolate is. It's pistachio cream with shredded phyllo dough, and the treat has become quite popular in the U.S. Lindt, a popular chocolatier among candy lovers, makes a Dubai-style chocolate bar that has all the flavor you seek. Surely, you can grab one at Walmart for a reasonable price, right? Not so fast.
The Walmart website shows a single 5.3-ounce bar selling for $25.94. You read that right. And it's not even imported. If you've got a craving for Dubai-style chocolate, pop into Target, where the same size bar is on sale for $11.99, less than half of Walmart's price. For $15, you can get the pistachio-filled candy bar at Five Below. More than Target, but it crushes Walmart's price.
While we're deflating the hype, this chocolate also isn't actually from Dubai, with the packaging noting it's "Made in France." This is why the product is called "Dubai Style Chocolate," likely to avoid lawsuits like those filed in other countries over falsely claiming that certain "Dubai chocolates" are from Dubai when they're not. And to sum up Walmart customer opinion on Reddit, it's not bad chocolate, but it's not anywhere near worth the price.
4. Fritos Original Corn Chips
Fritos are a popular snack, and at the heart of the quirky, yet delicious Frito pie. Out of fairness to Walmart, this is another PepsiCo product, and prices of Frito-Lay's snacks in general have gone up. It seems to be an overpriced snack no matter where you buy it. Having said that, some Walmart customers are seeking substitute corn chips that are less expensive and taste just as good. A Redditor commented, "Walmart Great Value brand scoops are spot on imitations and affordable compared to Fritos brand." Looking at the Walmart website we find the Great Value chips sell for $1.97 for a 9.25-ounce bag, while the same size bag of Fritos is $3.97.
Another Redditor had similar sentiments and commented in the FritoLay subreddit, "Our chips 2.69 Walmart brand .88. Hmmmm." Meanwhile, a customer took to Facebook and posted about the same discovery, "These are the best Fritos I have ever bought. 1.97 a bag compared to 4.97 a bag for Frito Lay. Once you try the Walmart Great Value, I think you will agree." It seems that Walmart is competing with itself in regards to this overpriced snack.
5. Pringles 27-cup variety pack
Frito-Lay is not that only company that makes a buck slicing an dicing potatoes. Pringles has plenty of fans and plenty of flavors. The package of 27 individual cups with six different flavors is convenient to pack in lunches, or to have with a sandwich or as a quick snack. Walmart sells this item for $26.63. That's pretty pricey, even for an assorted box, especially when you consider that as of May 2026, Target has this box for $15.39. Sam's Club members can get an even better price. The 36-cup assorted pack of Pringles sells for $13.98. You could also order them from Amazon for the same price as Sam' Club. If you have a Prime account, you will get them in two days.
On the Walmart website, a customer, in a review titled, "Yummy but pricey" and went on to say, "everything is just so expensive but the taste and flavor of these is great! Knocked a star for the price." Many online shoppers complained about chips being smashed and even opened up. Once again, part of the value is some assurance your product will arrive undamaged. When factoring in this aspect with better competitor deals, this just isn't a great snack buy for Walmart customers.
6. Reese's Miniature Cups
When H.B. Reese combined chocolate and peanut butter back in the 1920s, he created a classic candy that is loved to this day. Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are a favorite for millions, and come in multiple sizes and variations.
If you like Reese's, you may want to pick up the 10.5-ounce bag of the miniature cups, which are convenient for snacking. Maybe not at Walmart, though, where as of May 2026, it will cost you $9.98. Sure, chocolate is usually expensive, but you can get the same size bag on sale from Walgreen's for $6.99 or two for $10. Blair Candy sells it on its website for a bit more than Walgreen's but less than Walmart's online price, charging $8.50 for the 10.5-ounce bag of mini-cups.
No matter where they get them from, people love this tasty candy. There are some comments about the price on the Walmart website though. In a review titled, "Good but pricey", a shopper said, "Typical Reese's. Kind of expensive, I think." Another customer lamented, "I gave 3 starts instead of 5 because the price is so high when the bag is barely full. Definitely too expensive for a bag of mostly air." To be fair, Reese's and the chocolate industry as a whole are a major cause of high prices, but Walmart plays a role.
7. Peanut M&Ms
They're sweet, they're crunchy, they're nutty, and they star in a fun bunch of commercials as anthropomorphized pieces of candy. They are, of course, Peanut M&M's, a very popular snack that many people like to keep around for convenient munching during a craving. Walmart's prices on this beloved snack are also quite high. One customer started a Reddit thread titled, "Incredible prices at Walmart." It features a photo of 10.05-ounce bags of peanut M&Ms on a Walmart shelf with a price tag of $9.96. A commenter to the thread lamented, "Those big bags of peanut M&Ms used to be $5 at Costco. We used to put bowls full of them in the office."
Prices in general have been climbing, and that includes candy, but you don't have to pay Walmart's price for this snack. Hop onto the M&Ms website, and you can order a 10.05-ounce bag of peanut M&Ms for the much lower price of $5.99. You can save a bit more money, as well as the wait for shipping, by heading to Target. There, you can get this size bag for just $5.49. Walgreens has this same size bag for $6.49 or two for $12. That's a good deal if you want to stock up.
8. Hershey's Milk Chocolate Snack Size Jumbo Pack
Hershey's is perhaps the best-known candy bar on Earth, with a huge number of fans. If you really like them and enjoy sharing them with the people you love, consider picking up the 18-ounce snack-size jumbo pack. You'll always have some handy and can use them for s'mores or sundae toppings. Now, if you purchase your bag at Walmart, you are going to pay $9.74. It is quality candy, but there's a better deal to be had. If you have a Food Depot near you, stop by. You can get a slightly larger 19.8-ounce jumbo snack bag of Hershey bars for $8.65. More candy, less money.
Reviewers on the Walmart website have complaints about shrinkflation, which affects all stores, of course. One shopper said they couldn't give the candy a five-star rating because the bag was smaller and the price was higher. They rated it four stars for the great taste alone. Another reviewer had a similar complaint about the candy being more expensive than it used to be for less chocolate. Granted, the more money for less product is on Hershey's, but since Food Depot has a lower price, Walmart has to own part of this.
9. Ruffles Party Size Original Potato Chips
Closing out, we have one more Frito-Lay product. The chip with ridges, Ruffles certainly has its fans. It, too, has customer complaints about diminishing quality and contents with increased prices. The Walmart website has many reviews in which customers voice complaints about the price of the snack going up and the quality going down.
Once again, we have to be fair and realize this is on the manufacturer. However, Walmart's price for this product is definitely on the high side. The party-size 13-ounce bag costs $5.94 at the retail giant. If you are a member of Sam's Club, you can get a larger 15.625-ounce bag for the lower price of $4.48. Food Depot has Walmart beat with this product, too, as the 13-ounce bag goes for $5.36. With the cost of everything is going up, it pays to hunt around for the best deal if you gotta have your Ruffles fix.
Methodology
When researching pricing or quality of a store's stock, its website is always a solid place to start. The reviews on Walmart's website include plenty of comments and ratings about shoppers' views on the prices of its products, as well as the prices themselves. Reddit is a great place to dig up opinions about anything, and there are plenty of threads about Walmart products created by customers. Other social media sites, such as Instagram and Facebook, are also helpful because people take to them to post their complaints and concerns about Walmart pricing.
Of course, the websites of Walmart's competitors, such as Target, Aldi, Dollar General, and Walgreens, list their prices, so we know when they are lower than Walmart's. Our own reviewers here at The Takeout have also researched and written about overpriced Walmart foods, a category that overlaps with snacks. Combining all of these sources allows us to give you a heads up on what to expect for snack pricing on your next trip to Walmart, and where you might do better.