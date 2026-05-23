The 10 Most Overpriced Walmart Snacks, According To Customers

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When it's time to shop, there are plenty of options out there, including discount chains such as Costco or Aldi. Walmart, the largest retailer in the country, is known for its low prices, which contribute to its large customer base. This is not always the case, however, as customers have accused Walmart of selling overpriced foods.

In addition to food staples, Walmart sells plenty of snacks, but customers find some of them are not worth the price. Usually, it's because the cost is too high compared to other stores, but sometimes the quality or quantity doesn't justify the price. In fact, some customers report that their local Walmart has removed price tags from its snack aisle, meaning they don't know what they are paying until they get to the register.

We're zeroing in on those snacks customers feel are overpriced, as well as the various Walmart snack items that are available at other stores for less — but more on that at the end. Full disclosure, Walmart's prices vary from region to region and often change daily, so the prices here are accurate as of the time of writing. Online purchases are often higher than at the store.