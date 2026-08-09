How Your Grocery Store Deli Might Be Ripping You Off In Plain Sight

We've all been there: You're stocking up on staples at your favorite grocery store deli and you feel like a victim of shrinkflation. If you find that your pound of honey ham or smoked Gouda hasn't filled quite as many sandwiches as normal, you're not alone. While it's possible you've been a bit heavy-handed with the ingredients, it's also possible your grocery store deli is ripping you off right under your nose.

As with any prepackaged grocery item sold by weight, shoppers generally trust that a supermarket will accurately weigh and price deli items. However, there's evidence that this isn't always the case. Many shoppers claim to have independently weighed grocery store deli items, only to discover that they clock in at substantially less than the labeled weight.

@james_wrigg [Part 2/3]Taking Underweight Cheese To Kroger Deli Clerks. Kroger has not made a statement or answered any questions after five videos showing extreme weight discrepancies with their deli cheese. So I try to figure out the policies, procedures and systems. #krogerfraud #krogerscam #scalefraud #shortweighting ♬ original sound – Jimmy Wrigg

Kroger, the major grocery store with the worst deli, is one of the biggest culprits according to internet sleuths. TikToker Jimmy Wrigg has published a series of videos alleging that Kroger's precut cheeses are frequently underweight. The grocer's $5 grab-and-go meats and cheeses are supposed to weigh 12 ounces, but Wrigg claims to have found packages nearly 5 ounces less than that, which is hardly small potatoes.