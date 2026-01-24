The Most Important Question You Should Ask Before Ordering At A Grocery Store Deli

Once you establish that the foods in the case are fresh with the help of an employee, you'll still have to decide what to buy. There are some things that always taste better from the deli and other items that should definitely be skipped. Classic creamy deli salads — like chicken, tuna, egg, and potato salads — are go-tos for good reason. Grain-based salads featuring ingredients like bulgur wheat, couscous, quinoa, and farro hold up very well, as do dishes made with legumes and hearty vegetables.

Pasta salads or anything made with dressed, leafy greens tend not to be the best choices because they can get soggy fast. Some sandwiches and wraps can also be unpleasantly wet — it's very important to find out when these were made since it can be hard to judge the texture through a sealed package. Better yet, get something made to order at a grocery store deli that makes fresh subs, like Publix.

Soups, stews, braised dishes, and casseroles are also great options, as they keep and reheat very well. When buying a rotisserie chicken, you should pay attention to how long it has been sitting under the warmer, even after checking that it was prepared that day. Breaded or battered foods, like chicken tenders, fried eggplant, or coconut shrimp, can be worth buying as long as you'll be reheating them in the air fryer or oven (not the microwave) when you get home.