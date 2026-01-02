The Major Grocery Store With The Worst Deli

Crawling through your local grocery store is probably everyone's least favorite activity. Not just because grocery prices are bonkers and out of control, but because you're probably hungry and tired. A quick stop by the deli might help you solve your hunger problem, which always makes it disappointing when the deli has basically nothing worth getting. If you're like me and you live in a Kroger dominated state, you've probably noticed: Their delis are the worst.

Compared to Whole Foods prepared foods bar, which is often folded into the deli-like section of the store, Kroger's selection is dismal at best. Often only offering Boars Head meats, some scant deli salad offerings and a small island for rotisserie chickens which, to be fair, are at least as good as other chains', check out our ultimate ranking here.

Perhaps the part of Kroger delis that really jams my meat slicer, is that there's only one or two employees at any given time. Even during the 5 PM rush. How is this even allowed? These folks are understaffed and overworked. No wonder the employees at my local Kroger chain, King Soopers, go on strike every few years. Other folks on Reddit have also noticed how Kroger stores have massive turnover.