12 Dairy Queen Blizzard Facts Not Enough People Know About
Few menu items define an establishment like the Blizzard does with Dairy Queen. Ever since the soft-serve treat debuted in 1985, it has dominated the revenue share for the chain and spawned a fandom that reaches across the globe. A kind of tabula rasa of frozen dessert, the Blizzard has had not only a huge array of official mix-ins, but plenty of consumer-spun, hacky versions dreamed up by DQ devotees. Sure, Dairy Queen might roll out a special slushie float or something every now and then, but we all know where the Queen's bread is buttered.
Hard to imagine that there might be some trivia about the beloved Blizzard that plenty of people spooning it into their mouths probably don't know. Yet, even the most familiar favorites can throw a few surprises at us. This includes everything from the hard science behind the Blizzard, to the most popular flavors; the intellectual property incorporated, to something to do with Canada (exciting!). There are plenty of fun tidbits for Blizzard-heads to chew on and we're breaking off the chunks and throwing them in.
Here are 12 facts about the flagship Dairy Queen offering that will surprise many in the general population, whether they occasionally stop into a DQ or make it a steadfast habit. Dare we say it may even turn their Blizzard worldviews upside down (not responsible for those worldviews plopping down to the floor, however).
1. Defining DQ Blizzard traits were allegedly inspired by Ted Drewes Frozen Custard
You might be surprised to learn that it was allegedly another dessert-serving establishment altogether that inspired the Blizzard along with one of its defining marketing stunts. It started with a Dairy Queen franchisee in Missouri by the name of Samuel Temperato, who looked at a neighboring local business called Ted Drewes Frozen Custard and decided to borrow the idea for what would become the DQ Blizzard.
Not only that, Ted Drewes was the first joint to serve its frozen treats upside down in order to demonstrate the thickness — another idea swiped by Temperato and then, eventually, the entire chain. Even the concept of combining pieces of candy and cookies is said to have originated with another operation in the St. Louis area called Huckleberry's. Every Dairy Queen franchisee to this day seems to owe a lot of its profits to Temperato's original, um, ingenuity.
2. The Turtle Pecan Cluster Blizzard is the most popular, as per search data
Google can reveal many things about our world, our habits, our proclivities, even our motivations. Reveal someone's search engine inputs and you can get a pretty full picture of that human being — for better or worse (or weird). One of the non-freaky revelations Google can provide: the Blizzard flavors people are most interested in.
According to Google search data, in a report published by Grand Canyon University, there is one Blizzard style that's more popular in the U.S. than all the rest: Turtle Pecan Cluster. It's the most searched flavor in 13 states, followed by Oreo Cookie in a close second (11 states), then Reese's Peanut Butter Cup (8), Cotton Candy (7), and Royal New York Cheesecake (4).
Doesn't matter the climate for the Turtle Pecan Cluster either. The states preferring this version go from far south to very north, the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic, including the easternmost state, Maine. The wide reach of numerous Blizzard flavors speaks to a bigger reach, since Dairy Queen was named the country's favorite food chain in recent years, beating out some of the biggest names in the biz, like McDonald's. Well done.
3. There's a reason Blizzards aren't referred to as ice cream
Plenty of foods play the labeling game due to the actual ingredient list. Famously, Oreos need to refer to the filling as the made-up homonym "creme" instead of "cream" because there isn't an iota of dairy in there. Thus, even though you might really want to refer to a Blizzard as ice cream — since it feels, tastes, and hits a lot like ice cream does — according to the Food and Drug Administration it simply isn't. That's why any DQ you walk into will refer to the Blizzard as a "frozen treat" instead.
Why isn't a Blizzard technically ice cream? The FDA decrees that any dessert legally calling itself ice cream has to contain at least 10% butterfat. Blizzards contain only half that number: 5%. Same goes for the rest of DQ's soft-serve menu items. Meaning you'll find essentially zero ice cream at any Dairy Queen you visit.
Now, do these government-regulated semantics matter to your average Joe and Jane when they're indulging in the Blizzard of their choice? Probably not, especially if they were already Blizzard loyalists. And the rules only state that Dairy Queen can't call it ice cream. There's nothing stopping anybody eating one from doing so.
4. Blizzards started out with a sales bang
Some things take time. They just do. Samuel L. Jackson didn't achieve stardom until he was nearing his 50s. Aaron Rodgers had to wait years to get his chance to trip on ayahuasca, er, start for the Green Bay Packers. And let's not get into how long it takes a stalactite to form. Yet, there is one who came out of the gate flying, and it is the frozen treat known as the Blizzard.
By the end of the Blizzard's official debut year, the owners of Dairy Queen were sleeping on mattresses made of money. Maybe even eating the stuff for dinner too. That's because the chain sold more than 175 million of them in 1985. On the back of this immediate smash hit menu addition, Dairy Queen's stock value had very nearly doubled by the end of that year.
In those early days, many of the candy pieces in Blizzards — such as Snickers and M&M's — had to be crushed by the Dairy Queen operators themselves, as companies like Mars at the time refused to send out any unpackaged or broken products. The effort paid off then, and it's still paying off now for DQ. Blizzards are an unmitigated cash cow and always have been.
5. Folks are petitioning DQ to bring back the Nerds Blizzard
There's nothing like a petition to bring people together. Little in life unifies like an opportunity to scribble your name next to someone else's. It's exhilarating. (Albeit, the digital age has taken away the thrill of a forceful, manual signature on physical paper. But you can still do that on your own next to your laptop to get the satisfaction. It's not eccentric or anything.)
The Blizzard-focused petition in question was prompted by, at first, a personal yearning from the individual who started it. "The unique taste of the Nerds Blizzard, with its perfect blend of sweet, tangy, and crunchy textures, was an unparalleled delight," he elegized on Change.org. "The absence of this heavenly item is evident."
The power of these words, presumably, has turned the endeavor into a collective chase for a bygone collab for the ages. The petition has gained momentum (as well as a sister one on iPetitions), probably including people who are either tired of buying their Blizzards and their Nerds separately, or the notion of doing so just hasn't occurred to them. Time will tell if DQ listens to the song of the people, though.
6. Dennis the Menace used to appear on Blizzard cups
It's been some time now, but the Blizzard once had an IP partnership that lasted many decades. "Dennis the Menace" isn't the popular comic strip-slash-animated character that it once was (although somebody, somewhere, in the trenches of some streaming service campus are probably sketching out a reboot as we speak). However, there was a time — a long time, in fact — that this mischievous youth with the rhyming moniker was an ever-present source of kids entertainment.
For 30 years, from 1971 to 2001, Dennis the Menace appeared on a number of Blizzard cups and Dairy Queen advertisements. The character's fame began in syndicated newspaper comic strips in 1951, eventually spawning a live-action TV show in 1959, as well as an animated TV series a generation later in 1986.
The cowlicked, fair-haired boy with the red overalls and an irritable neighbor had real staying power — until the 21st century came along. And that's right when Dairy Queen decided not to renew the licensing of poor little Dennis. This, of course, hasn't stopped nostalgics from hitting up the likes of eBay for this retro hit.
7. The largest Blizzard ever made had over 3,000 pounds of crushed Oreos
Records are made to be broken. They are also, apparently, made to be soft serve. It only adds to the lore of the Blizzard that an impossibly huge version was once made simply for the sake of making an impossibly huge version. Echoing President John F. Kennedy's famous words about reaching the moon, Dairy Queen did it not because it was easy, but because it was hard.
Well, Russia didn't win the space race and it also didn't win the biggest-Blizzard-ever-made race. For it was in Springfield, Massachusetts, in 2005 that such a leviathan was constructed. It included over 700 gallons of soft serve and 3,000 pounds of crushed Oreo bits – equivalent in weight to a Ford Taurus, three grand pianos, or two-and-a-half grizzly bears.
You can rank the best Blizzards at any given point in time, but there's only one Blizzard that can be ranked as the grandest ever made and it's this one. Guinness even certified the 8,000-plus pound behemoth as the largest blended soft-serve dessert of all time. Your move, Pinkberry.
8. One day every July, $1 from every Blizzard sold goes to charity
Sure, the Blizzard puts smiles on people's faces every day. Dairy Queen engineered it to do that. Yet, it's one thing to bring snack happiness to the masses, it's another to give resources to children and families that really need it. One day a year, the Blizzard accomplishes both — and it gives Dairy Queen customers an opportunity to have a guilty pleasure be very guilt-free.
July 30, 2026 was the latest Miracle Treat Day, where Dairy Queen partners with the Children's Miracle Network. For every Blizzard sold that day, $1 goes to the charity, which enables local children's hospitals to provide essential treatment, research, and life-saving care. This is a relationship that goes back to 1984 between the chain and the organization.
In fact, since 1983, the Children's Miracle Network has, according to them, raised nearly $10 billion through partners and programs such as Dairy Queen and Miracle Treat Day. Even for those who aren't DQ regulars, it's worth keeping an eye out for the next Miracle Treat Day. You'll do more than treat yourself.
9. For DQ's 85th anniversary, Blizzards cost 85 cents
The numbers eight and five, in that order, carry a bit of significance for Dairy Queen. Not only did the Blizzard debut in 1985, but for the DQ's 85th anniversary, it lowered the cost of a small Blizzard to 85 cents. Numerologists can have a field day with this, but then again numerologists can probably have a field day with any sort of numbers. That's kind of what they do.
In 2025, it was the big commemoration of the 1940 opening of the first Dairy Queen in Joliet, Illinois. In March, April, and September of that year, DQ was selling small Blizzards for 85 cents a pop (limited to one per order at that price, and you had to spend at least $1 on an order to get it).
Since that anniversary already came and went, as anniversaries by definition do, one cannot take advantage of this promotion anymore. There are a number of discontinued Dairy Queen treats that deserve a revival, but there are few who would argue against this promotion making a comeback. Maybe for the 185th anniversary?
10. Calgary probably eats more Blizzards than any other city on planet
Unexpected demographic quirks are just fun. It's great when you come across a factoid that seems to defy logic and prove that metrics and analytics can only go so far. Humans and their caprices still decide things after all. Step up then, Calgary. Because you have a Dairy Queen obsession that scrambles up all kinds of conventional business projections.
Cow Town loves a Blizzard. Like, really loves a Blizzard. So much so that the Alberta enclave is the city with the most Dairy Queens on the planet (35, at time of writing). And it's not even the only municipality in Alberta that punches well above its weight when it comes to DQ — Edmonton is right behind it with 34 locations. Safe to say, many a Blizzard is had in a Canadian blizzard.
This puts it well above the top-ranking American city, which is Houston and its 25 locations. A reminder that the population of Houston is nearly 2.5 million, while Calgary is only about 1.6 million. Pound for pound, there's no doubt: Calgary is the Blizzard-consuming epicenter of the universe.
11. There's more science behind a Blizzard than you might think
Fast food and science may not be two subject matters you immediately associate with each other, but that would be a mistake. One, because science is literally behind nearly every aspect of civilization. Two, the billion-dollar brands atop the food industry have too much riding on their product trust to eschew empirical stringency.
Dairy Queen very much operates in this vein, with many a lab coat in its corporate ranks. You don't have an "upside down or free" policy without knowing your product can jive with the laws of physics. An example: one of the scientific secrets to DQ's famous vanilla soft serve is that it contains less air than many other brands.
Along with that, each Blizzard contains special variegates in its makeup to create the ideal base flavor. These variegates are imbued with microscopic particulates that lends to the signature texture and flavor of the soft serve. Whether you think Dairy Queen's soft serve can stand on its own or not is one thing, but you can't deny the brainpower investment that goes on behind the scenes.
12. DQ took seven years to perfect the S'mores Blizzard
Hiding behind the cheery, welcoming exterior of Dairy Queen, lies a disciplined, meticulous research and development operation. The end result to the oblivious customer is easy, breezy joy, but the engineering that goes into its Blizzards reaches a "Hidden Figures"-level of ingenuity and commitment. This was especially and paradoxically true for a Blizzard flavor that evokes laid-back campfire vibes.
You have to applaud the rigor when it comes to the S'mores Blizzard. It's a flavor offering that may come and go in limited-time bursts, but it took seven years of testing and perfecting before DQ finally put it on the menu (where it also became the favorite flavor of CEO Troy Bader).
Apparently, the eureka moment for the S'mores Blizzard came from a specific graham cracker variegate, which was then combined with chocolate and marshmallow add-ins that were specially concocted for the purpose. It's an iteration that is near the top of any Blizzard lineup list when made available. And let's be fair, it saves you all the trouble of starting an open fire and dangling a stick in front of it.