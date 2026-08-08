12 Dairy Queen Blizzard Facts Not Enough People Know About

Few menu items define an establishment like the Blizzard does with Dairy Queen. Ever since the soft-serve treat debuted in 1985, it has dominated the revenue share for the chain and spawned a fandom that reaches across the globe. A kind of tabula rasa of frozen dessert, the Blizzard has had not only a huge array of official mix-ins, but plenty of consumer-spun, hacky versions dreamed up by DQ devotees. Sure, Dairy Queen might roll out a special slushie float or something every now and then, but we all know where the Queen's bread is buttered.

Hard to imagine that there might be some trivia about the beloved Blizzard that plenty of people spooning it into their mouths probably don't know. Yet, even the most familiar favorites can throw a few surprises at us. This includes everything from the hard science behind the Blizzard, to the most popular flavors; the intellectual property incorporated, to something to do with Canada (exciting!). There are plenty of fun tidbits for Blizzard-heads to chew on and we're breaking off the chunks and throwing them in.

Here are 12 facts about the flagship Dairy Queen offering that will surprise many in the general population, whether they occasionally stop into a DQ or make it a steadfast habit. Dare we say it may even turn their Blizzard worldviews upside down (not responsible for those worldviews plopping down to the floor, however).