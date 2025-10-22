How Much A Dairy Queen Franchise Owner Can Make In A Year

There's loving Dairy Queen so much that you learn how to make a Blizzard at home. And then there's recognizing its place as America's favorite chain restaurant and wanting to buy your own franchise. Both ideas come with the promise of reward; however, one reward is significantly more challenging to reap. Since it is possible to own a Dairy Queen franchise — and there currently are almost 2,000 DQ locations in the U.S. — it seems like it would be a prosperous endeavor.

That said, aside from asking a franchisee directly, it's nearly impossible to know exactly what their income looks like in a year. However, it seems from internet speculation, that around $300,000 net income per year (or more) can be expected for owners of locations that bring in around $1.2 million in revenue.

Dairy Queen isn't the only fast food chain that offers franchise opportunities. Popular chains like Jack in the Box and Chick-fil-A also have franchise options. And when you look at the possible net income and revenue from owning a franchise, investing in one can seem like a promising money move you won't regret. Nonetheless, the truth is that if franchising were truly that simple, there would be a lot more fast food restaurants in operation. But, as it turns out, owning a franchise can be a lot easier said than done.