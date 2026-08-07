The Best (And Worst) Trader Joe's Marinated Meats To Grill This Summer

We are into the dog days of summer now. While some parts of the country are beginning to daydream about fall, there are other regions (ours) that have a few months of pool season and backyard barbecues left to go. Pre-marinated, packaged meats are handy throughout the year, but are especially helpful for summer cookouts. The snug packages fit easily in an ice chest and can deliver bold flavors without requiring any prep work.

Trader Joe's is packed with new finds for your summer cookout, and some of the heavy hitters are in the pre-marinated meat section. Availability can vary, but we grabbed every option available at our local store in downtown Austin. That gave us a nice mix of poultry and beef with global inspirations. We put the meats to the test to see which are worth a spot on the grill and which aren't.

To judge the meats, we grilled them on a propane grill. All the cooking was completed in the same morning but was intentionally staggered so that each meat was sampled individually and fresh off the grill. No sauces, condiments, or other embellishments were added. We discovered some that stood out from the pack and some that we'd advise leaving in the store. The best ones can provide a boost of flavor at your next barbecue, but are simple enough to prepare for a weeknight dinner.