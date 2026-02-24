The Difference Between Chicken Tenders And Chicken Strips Few People Know
Chicken strips, chicken tenders ... aren't they the same thing? They are not, and to understand the key differences, it helps to be familiar with aspects of a chicken's anatomy. A chicken's breast is composed of two central muscles, one large and one small; the smaller muscle is known as the "tenderloin."
Chicken tenders stem from the tenderloin meat, and they live up to their name; they are naturally soft, juicy, and fragile, making them easy to rip apart before dipping the chicken into sauce. As they only come from this one area of the chicken, their shape is usually uniform. On the flip side, the USDA describes chicken strips in the following manner: "This item is produced from ready-to-cook boneless, skinless marinated chicken meat of either white and dark meat, or all white meat." Strip meat is typically cut from the ribs, thighs, and/or breast muscles. which answers a cardinal question (no bird pun intended) about strips and tenders. Chicken tenders can be chicken strips, but not all chicken strips are chicken tenders.
Chicken tenders also supply better nutrition. They have more protein and less calories, fat, and carbohydrates than chicken strips. However, the batter and oil used to make strips and tender, as well as the dipping sauces they're served with, can counteract their nutritional values.
Because they come from different parts of the bird, tenders and strips are also cooked in different ways. The lean tenderloin muscle allows chicken tenders to be baked, fried, or grilled without drying out. Conversely, chicken strips may contain fattier and more connective tissue, which heightens the possibility of overcooking. For this reason, chicken strips should be fried, not baked, to guarantee a crispy coat and juicy meat.
The one huge similarity between tenders and strips
While chicken tenders and chicken strips have distinct qualities, one thing joins them together (another unintended pun): meat reformation. This involves blending various chicken parts with fillers, binders, and other unhealthy additives, generating mechanically separated chicken (MSC). The used parts are typically from less desirable and/or valuable areas of the bird, which are beautified to represent something more appealing and familiar to consumers. Higher-quality restaurants often resist these "meat makeovers" and use whole-muscle meat instead, while fast food chicken chains are major MSC makers.
Chicken strips are more often made from MSC because, by definition, they can be cut from different parts of the bird. Yet chicken tenders are not immune to this practice; companies may advertise premium "tenders" which, in reality, are reformed, scraped-together chicken. Consumers can easily spot MSCs, which have a spongy texture and uniform look; the muscle fibers in whole-muscle chicken are easy to see and run in a single direction. Additionally,ingredient lists that include phrases like "mechanically separated chicken," "chicken broth powder," or additives all indicate a MSC.
While this practice may raise an eyebrow, it does have several benefits. The added binders in MSCs allow for consistent cooking and make the flesh more tender, like an actual chicken tender; yes, that adds to the reason why many consumers can't tell natural and manufactured chicken apart, but it's also a more edible meal. Using what would be discarded areas of the chicken also reduces food waste — which costs $384 billion in the U.S. alone — and thus helps the planet.