Food Waste In The US Costs $384 Billion And Consumers Are Mostly To Blame

As kids, I'm sure many of us remember being guilted into cleaning our plates (aka not leaving behind a trace of uneaten food). Little did we know how significant food waste truly is. In 2024, 29% of the 240 million tons of food produced in the United States went unsold or uneaten, reaching a whopping $384 billion in value. This is a staggering statistic, especially when 13.5% of Americans (or one in seven Americans) are food insecure. Farms, corporations, and restaurants share the blame, but it's actually consumers who contribute most to food surplus. This presents a dire need for behavioral changes.

Surplus food describes food that goes unsold or unused at a business or simply uneaten in a home, while food waste is uneaten and inedible food which ends up at various waste destinations. In 2024 (the most recent year for available data), food waste from consumers alone tallied $259 billion and measured over 45% of surplus food. The average American consumer spent $762 on food they didn't eat in 2024, amounting to $141 billion wasted by the public. (This includes uneaten groceries and restaurant plate waste.)

Across all sectors, produce, prepared foods, and dairy and eggs held the top three positions for most surplus food — a shocking result due to the rise in grocery prices. While inedible food parts such as trimmings and byproducts are the top cause of surplus food, consumers also wasted food because it spoiled or they considered it inedible.