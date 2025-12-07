The Old-School Dinner 'Club' Your Grandparents Probably Still Remember

What if I told you there's a 99 percent chance your grandparents belonged to one of the most prestigious, yet inclusive, clubs in the country? Yes, the esteemed "clean plate club" welcomed — and even encouraged — every American to join. An informal club describing people who ate everything on their plate at mealtime, the "clean plate club" has a historic origin with messages that still persist today.

The idea goes back to the World War I era. In 1917, then-President Woodrow Wilson created the Food and Fuel Control Act due to the shortage of food for U.S. troops in Europe. This act gave Wilson total control over food in the country, aiming to ship as much food as possible to the frontline soldiers. Wilson appointed Herbert Hoover as America's first Food Administrator to oversee this process. Hoover used advertising campaigns and household pledges to evoke such emotional reactions from Americans that they would not waste any food. Famously, WWI propaganda posters had messages such as "food will win the war", and household pledge cards read, "At the table I'll not leave a scrap of food upon my plate. And I'll not eat between meals, but for suppertime I'll wait." The ideals of this time persisted into the post-World War II era, where houses and schools formed "clean plate clubs" that lessened food waste and maximized food shipments to famished Europeans (under the Marshall Plan).

Future generations inherited these heavily ingrained principles and still promote these messages today. The messages have had harsh repercussions, as many well-intended parents and guardians have toxically incentivised children to join the unofficial club. The downsides of being a club "member," such as misunderstanding your body's needs', make this one club you may want to reject.