The US State That Wastes The Most Food

Food waste is a big problem. In the U.S., we use land, resources, and energy to produce food and then send 30 to 40% to landfills. This comes out to billions of pounds of wasted food and billions of dollars literally thrown in the trash. According to a report by the Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, no state fares worse on this than Arizona. By analyzing two studies, researchers measured the amount of food discarded in each state and compared it to national averages. Arizona received a shocking score of 100/100 with an estimated 1,025 pounds of food thrown away per person every year. There are more than 7.1 million people living in the state, so this comes out to 7.3 billion pounds of waste.

To see just how bad Arizona fares in this ranking, let's compare it to the second most wasteful state, Maryland, which received a score of 87.89 out of 100. The other three states in the top (or bottom?) five are Arkansas (81.06), Kentucky (79.14), and Illinois (78.60). All other states in the top 10 (Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, Georgia, and Nevada) are either in the South or the Southwest of the country.

At the other end of the spectrum, Washington was ranked as the state that wastes the least amount of food, with a score of 0 out of 100. This state throws away only 293 pounds of food per person annually, which translates to almost 2.3 billion pounds for the 7.7 million people that call this state home.