The US State That Wastes The Least Food

Washington's proactive handling of reducing food waste is, unfortunately, a less common approach across the United States. Sure, we can all stop buying the groceries we're most likely to waste, but the impacts of food waste are still present. The United States has over 44 million people experiencing food scarcity, while the food wasted comes out to one pound per day per household. Washington can serve as a good example for other states in terms of successful food waste reduction and prevention.

If the United States redirected the resources expended annually on food that goes to waste, it could be utilized for other needs around the country, including aiding or ending such high levels of needless food insecurity. The water and energy used to create wasted food over one year could be used in over 50 million homes. The land taken up by food that goes to waste is another significant cost. If all of the wasted food were grown side by side, it would take up an area the same size as California and New York combined. This land could be used for other needs or left to exist in its natural state. In the meantime, we can all be responsible for our own food waste reduction through practices like composting and buying only what we will consume.