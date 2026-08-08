Chick-Fil-A Nuggets Vs Costco Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks: Which Is Better?

Welcome to Dupe Detective, a new column where I'll be reviewing a name brand food product's competitor product to find out how well it compares to, or even beats, the original.

A Costco membership grants access to all sorts of at-home approximations of foods typically only available at restaurants. The brand behind Kirkland Signature Egg Bites, for example, has produced foods for Starbucks, resulting in an egg bite pretty dang close to Starbucks' own. A version of the Costco Chicken Bake is likewise available in the freezer aisle, ranking among some frozen Costco foods that turn out perfectly in the air fryer. Also on that list are Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks — and while they aren't quite as intrinsically linked to a restaurant item, there are plenty of fans of the product who compare it favorably to Chick-fil-A's chicken nuggets.

I picked up a bag of the Kirkland Signature Chicken Breast Chunks as well as an order of nuggets from Chick-fil-A to find out for myself whether or not Costco's at-home dupe can actually go toe-to-toe with its fast food competition. Ahead are my thoughts on both items, before my pick for whether Costco's chicken chunks or Chick-fil-A's nuggets are superior.