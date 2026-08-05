11 Must-Try Dishes When Visiting Louisiana

If you've never visited Louisiana before and you're not exactly well-versed in Cajun cuisine, you may not be familiar with boudin. It doesn't have quite the same national fame as, say, gumbo or jambalaya. It is basically a sausage made up of pork, rice, seasonings, and the holy trinity (aka, bell pepper, onions, and celery). According to chef Hayden Guidry, you'll have no trouble finding boudin during your trip to Louisiana, no matter where you happen to be staying. You can even find it at the gas station.

"And sometimes, that gas station boudin is some of the best you'll ever have," said Guidry. As for his personal favorite spot to snag some? He recommends Billy's Boudin & Cracklins in Lafayette. "Their boudin links are always fresh, hot, and packed with flavor. They have just the right amount of heat — you can definitely feel it, but it's never so spicy that it overpowers the filling. Their boudin balls are what really keep me coming back. They take the boudin filling, dredge it in flour, and fry it until it's perfectly crispy on the outside while staying soft and flavorful inside."

Chef Adam Lathan likewise had a recommendation for where to get your boudin. He said to go to Don's Specialty Meats in Scott, where he prefers it "the traditional way" — in the natural casing with Creole mustard.