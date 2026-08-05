11 Must-Try Dishes When Visiting Louisiana
Louisiana boasts such a rich culinary identity. Thanks to its distinct cultural heritage, with ties to Creole and Cajun cuisine, and dishes derived from French, Caribbean, and West African tables (among others), Louisiana has become renowned for its food. No matter where you actually live, you probably are familiar enough with the state's culinary connections that you could name a dish or two that it's associated with. While adjacent states may serve up some of the same fare, it's Louisiana that's truly been put on the map for foods like jambalaya and gumbo, po'boys, and beignets.
So, if you're planning a visit to Louisiana, where do you start? To find out, we spoke to the experts: chefs with restaurants in or chefs with connections to The Pelican State. These experts include chef Hayden Guidry of Eliza Restaurant & Bar; Adolfo Garcia Jr., chef and owner of Dolfy's and Chi Chi's; Marcus Woodham, corporate chef of Latter Hospitality; Adam Lathan, chef and founder of The Gumbo Bros; Bill Briand, partner and executive chef at little bird; chef Paul Dupré of Michelin Guide-listed Elsie's Plate & Pie; and Daniel Mills, executive chef at The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel.
Here's what they had to say. Some of their answers are staples, some are surprising — and some chefs even offered up some stellar restaurant recommendations so you can begin planning your culinary explorations with ease.
Gumbo
Multiple chefs told us that you just can't miss the gumbo in New Orleans, to no one's surprise. Fun fact: Gumbo is the state dish of Louisiana. Not really sure on the difference between gumbo and jambalaya? They're similar, but think of gumbo as more of a soup or stew, with Creole and Cajun roots, served with rice but not cooked with it; in contrast, the rice goes right into the jambalaya. Gumbo relies on a roux, while traditional jambalaya does not.
Gumbo can also contain a range of ingredients such as okra, chicken, seafood, andouille sausage, etc. As chef Bill Briand said, "Seafood gumbo is one of my favorites, with a dark, rich roux that's almost velvet-like, along with chunks of andouille, okra, sweet shrimp, and crab."
Chef Hayden Guidry likewise reiterated the importance of the roux in gumbo, saying, "The foundation of every great gumbo is the roux. We make ours with butter and flour, cooking it down until it's a deep, dark brown. The butter adds a subtle nutty flavor that you just don't get when using oil, and it gives the gumbo a richness that keeps me coming back."
Boudin
If you've never visited Louisiana before and you're not exactly well-versed in Cajun cuisine, you may not be familiar with boudin. It doesn't have quite the same national fame as, say, gumbo or jambalaya. It is basically a sausage made up of pork, rice, seasonings, and the holy trinity (aka, bell pepper, onions, and celery). According to chef Hayden Guidry, you'll have no trouble finding boudin during your trip to Louisiana, no matter where you happen to be staying. You can even find it at the gas station.
"And sometimes, that gas station boudin is some of the best you'll ever have," said Guidry. As for his personal favorite spot to snag some? He recommends Billy's Boudin & Cracklins in Lafayette. "Their boudin links are always fresh, hot, and packed with flavor. They have just the right amount of heat — you can definitely feel it, but it's never so spicy that it overpowers the filling. Their boudin balls are what really keep me coming back. They take the boudin filling, dredge it in flour, and fry it until it's perfectly crispy on the outside while staying soft and flavorful inside."
Chef Adam Lathan likewise had a recommendation for where to get your boudin. He said to go to Don's Specialty Meats in Scott, where he prefers it "the traditional way" — in the natural casing with Creole mustard.
Po'Boy
This sandwich's history can be traced back to the early 20th century, when striking employees would chow down on this early version of a sub. Or, at least, that's the most famous story. Others say that it wasn't striking employees who gave the sandwich its name, but rather laborers ordering the sandwich in New Orleans' French Market. Whatever the case, there were likely some very real poor boys and a sandwich, and now the po'boy is a can't-miss sandwich for tourists all across the region.
The po'boy sandwich is simple: French bread topped with either fried seafood or roast beef, plus mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles, if desired. Chef Adam Lathan likes the roast beef variant, particularly that offered by R&O's Restaurant in Metairie. "People immediately think of fried seafood when they think of po' boys, but for me, it's always the roast beef. I think R&O's makes the best roast beef po' boy I've ever had. There's something about that peppery debris gravy mixing with the mayo that just works," he told us.
Chef Hayden Guidry, meanwhile, recommended the po'boy at Darrell's in Lake Charles. "It's piled high with ham, turkey, and roast beef, all smothered in roast beef gravy and dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, provolone, Swiss, and American cheese. You can also swap the regular mayo for the jalapeño mayonnaise, and I highly recommend it. It's messy in the best possible way — you'll be reaching for a napkin after every bite," he said.
Boiled crawfish
While a Louisiana crawfish boil can differ depending on who's in charge of the process, at its most basic, you're going to get a big pile of crawfish, potatoes, corn, and sausage. It's all seasoned to perfection, and ready and waiting for you and your closest friends to dig in (because a crawfish boil is a highly social experience).
As chef Hayden Guidry explained, "For a lot of us, crawfish season is about more than the food — it's about gathering with family and friends around the table. Some of my favorite takeout crawfish comes from Crawfish Acadiana in Lafayette. They don't overpower the crawfish with seasoning; they use just enough so you can still appreciate the natural flavor of the crawfish." Just so you know, crawfish season is when the crawfish are easier to catch and thus more readily available. A lot can impact when the season starts and end, but most important of all is the weather. In general, the season reliably seems to fall between late winter and late spring, but warmer or colder temps can make for a later or sooner start and stop.
Not in Lafayette to check out Crawfish Acadiana? Chef Marcus Woodham recommended going to Captain Sid's in Metairie, which is where he gets his crawfish fix. "Their seasoning has the perfect amount of flavor and kick. You can even take home some of their seasoning mix," he said.
Muffaletta
Louisiana has more than one famous sandwich. Step aside, po'boys; it's time to take a gander at the muffaletta. Traditionally, this iconic sandwich is made by layering mortadella, ham, salami, mozzarella, and provolone on round, sesame seeded Italian bread, alongside tangy olive salad. That olive salad on its own is a masterpiece, a savory concoction that blends olives with pepperoncini, pickled onions, capers, pickled cauliflower, and more.
Chef Adolfo Garcia Jr. explained that this Creole-Italian sandwich was invented at Central Grocery in New Orlean's French Quarter. While the sandwich at Central Grocery is amazing, though, he admitted he prefers heading to Stein's Market & Deli for its take on the sandwich. "It's got ciabatta instead of the traditional round sesame loaf, and it's layered with high-quality thinly sliced mortadella, molinari sopressata, Tuscan ham, and aged provolone, but like all muffalettas, it's got the bright, tangy olive salad that makes it so delicious," he said.
Banana cream pie
When you think of sweet treats you might want to eat during a trip to Louisiana, you might think of New Orleans' beignets, or maybe New Orleans king cake or pralines. However, chef Adam Lathan is going to advise that you make a little room after dinner for some banana cream pie. We're not talking just any banana cream pie, though. Per Lathan's instructions, you're going to need to go to arguably New Orleans' most famous chef — perhaps the most famous chef in the entire country. We're going to Emeril's.
"When I lived in New Orleans, one of my favorite memories was going into Emeril's just to order the banana cream pie and have a slice at the bar. I haven't been back since E.J. Lagasse took over and the restaurant moved to a tasting menu, but I was happy to see they kept the banana cream pie on the menu so I will try it soon," said Lathan.
Chargrilled oysters
Chargrilled or grilled oysters aren't uniquely a Louisiana thing. You can find them all throughout the Gulf states — but if you're there, you oughta give them a try. Typically, these fresh, meaty oysters are cooked on the half shell, over an open flame. Then, depending on the chef, they might be covered in butter, cheese, seasonings and spices, Worcestershire, or a combination of the above.
Chef Paul Dupré of Elsie's Plate & Pie recommends going to Phil's Oyster Bar to sample the restaurant's wares. He says that, while there are plenty of places you could order this dish, Phil's somehow manages to get them "absolutely perfect every single time," with the ideal ratios of garlic, cheese, and butter.
Meanwhile, chef Adam Lathan recommends The Chimes in Baton Rouge, which he described as an LSU institution. During his time in university, he said that it was always a "big deal" to head there for the oysters whenever his parents were visiting from out of town.
Pho
This is admittedly, one of the more surprising recommendations on this list, but definitely not unwelcome. When you think of Louisiana food, you don't typically think "pho," but maybe chef Adam Lathan might be able to change your mind. He said, while, sure, the Cajun and Creole cuisines are classics, South Louisiana actually has a notable Viet community and associated food scene. As such, you can find some pretty great pho — and, in fact, you can find some of the best pho that Lathan said he's had anywhere else in the country. Don't worry: He's not keeping the details secret. All you have to do is go to Tan Dinh in Gretna.
Those in the know are already aware of Louisiana's great Vietnamese eats. In fact, the Vietnamese diaspora following the Vietnam War has actually led to an entirely new, hybrid-fusion cuisine: Viet-Cajun. As refugees settled in Louisiana and the surrounding states, and began working in the seafood industry, they began adapting the existing local foods and putting their own spin on things. It makes sense, really, when you consider that both Vietnam and Louisiana were once French territories, and that the two destinations share an affinity for some of the same ingredients, such as baguettes for po'boys and bánh mì, and rice for, well, a whole host of different dishes across both cultures.
Blue crab beignets
You know beignets. You know blue crab. But a blue crab beignet? Turns out you can find these little savory twists on the classic sweet treat throughout New Orleans, where chefs take good advantage of the readily available crustacean that's known for its sweetness and tenderness. So, think of a blue crab beignet as a little like a fritter, but with a fluffy exterior reminiscent of a traditional beignet, and a hearty, scrumptious interior made up of decadent crab. (Don't worry. There's no powdered sugar in sight.)
Chef Daniel Mills of The Roosevelt, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New Orleans, serves them at the hotel's Fountain Lounge and he told us that this specific dish is one of his favorites. He described, "My favorite dish is our blue crab beignets with local, fresh (never pasteurized) blue crab that is lightly beer battered with Abita Amber and flash fried. The outside is crispy and light, and the inside is just bursting with the best local crab available."
Fried chicken
While, yes, New Orleans may not be the only place in the world that you can find fried chicken in abundance, it is still known for its chicken to a degree. It's the birthplace of Popeye's, after all. That said, while one can absolutely see the appeal of fast-food fried chicken, it's advised you check out some Louisiana fried chicken that's been lovingly crafted at the hands of an accomplished chef, too.
Chef Daniel Mills says the fried chicken at The Roosevelt is top notch, noting that the team uses a recipe and technique that's more than 30 years old. Originally, the hotel only offered the fried chicken at its Fountain Lounge on Mondays, but people loved it so much that it's found a permanent spot on the menu.
"It's marinated in our signature spice blend and fried to perfection," he added. "No matter how many times I 'quality control' sample it, it still blows me away. It's so simple, but special in its own right."
Duck confit
Another surprising addition to this list (though it really shouldn't be when you consider New Orleans' French heritage)? Duck confit.
As chef Daniel Mills explained, "Herbsaint's duck confit is a perennial favorite that has been on [the restaurant's] menu forever. It is always amazing. The duck is perfectly cured and tender with crispy skin over dirty rice. If you're looking for where New Orleans and classic French cuisine make a perfect intersection, then this is it. I order it every time!"
Never experienced duck confit? It's basic, but a laborious process is required. In fact, it's one of the classic French dishes that chefs say aren't worth making at home. You have to, first and foremost, source some duck legs, which you're not exactly going to be able to do at your standard Wal-Mart. Then, the legs have to be cured, cooked low and slow, and then seared or crisped.