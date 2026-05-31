9 Complicated French Dishes Not Worth Making At Home

You might not associate the French with simple, easy, anyone-can-do-it cooking. After all, this is the country that gave birth to the Michelin star (and even today, France has more Michelin-starred restaurants than any other country in the world, by a large margin, with France boasting more than 650 and the runner-up, Italy, claiming fewer than 400). So much of the foundation of Western gastronomy and the culinary arts can be traced back to France.

Accordingly, you might feel a little intimidated cracking open a copy of "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," Julia Child's tome that introduced French culinary techniques to the American masses — because, while, yes, there are some accessible classic French recipes that home cooks can master (moules marinière, ratatouille, or even the basic croque monsieur are all simple enough), there are seemingly many more complicated French dishes that just aren't worth making at home due to the skill needed, time required, or even certain ingredients that can be tough to track down.

To learn which you should truly avoid altogether and instead save for your next fancy dinner out, we spoke to three experts: Chef Mauro Colagreco, founder of the acclaimed, Michelin-starred Mirazur in Menton, France; Chef Sezer Deniz, a Le Cordon Bleu and Michelin-trained chef now acting as culinary director of CBD Provisions in Dallas; and Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts chef instructor, Chef Lionel Heydel, a third-generation, French-trained chef. Here's what they had to say.