Jacques Pépin's Cheese Soufflé Is An Homage To His Mother

We all have a little piece of our mother in us, even world-renowned chefs like Jacques Pépin. In one of his mouth-watering recipes, he reveals just how significant his mother's influence has been on his culinary journey. During the pandemic in 2020, while many of us embraced home cooking or experimented with the newest food trends, the French celebrity chef showcased his mother's quick cheese soufflé recipe on his YouTube cooking channel, "Home Cooking with Jacques Pépin."

In the ten-minute video, Pépin recounts how his mother taught herself the art of soufflé after discovering that his father enjoyed them. Unfamiliar with the recipe, Jeannette Pépin made a soufflé without separating the egg whites from the yolks (a foundational step in most soufflé recipes), and it worked. Jacques Pépin took from this that it was okay to break tradition and carried the method on in his own cheese souffle recipe. As he explains — "it work[s], certainly differently than a regular souffle, but it's certainly much, much easier to do." His mother's essence and her creative approach to baking are clearly woven into his cooking, a tribute to her enduring legacy and its influence on Jacques Pépin's highly regarded culinary skills.