The Simple Buttering Tip To Help Your Soufflé Rise Evenly

We've heard the horror story many times before — an ill-fated home cook spends all day in the kitchen trying to whip up an impressive soufflé. Everything goes according to plan until they take it out of the oven, and one sudden movement makes the delicate soufflé deflate. Although these stories often exaggerate quite a bit, soufflé baking is still a procedure that involves a gentle hand and precision. Through all the steps of the process there are multiple moments when a soufflé can easily go wrong. But, the one major thing you need to do to ensure your soufflé is a high riser is to properly butter your baking dish.

In fact, your soufflé journey should start with greasing your baking vessel. Most soufflés are baked in ramekins. These are porcelain, cup-shaped baking molds with high vertical walls, like these 4 ounce Dowan Classic Style Ramekins available on Amazon. Use a pastry brush to grease the ramekin with softened butter, but only use upwards strokes. This is a technique Gordon Ramsay uses, generously greasing the bottom and swiping the brush vertically up the sides of the ramekin.

When buttering your baking vessel using this method, the vertical swipes make for minuscule tracks that will help guide the baking soufflé upward in an even manner. After the first round of greasing, Ramsay recommends popping the ramekins into the fridge and repeating the process once the first layer of butter has hardened. The fact Ramsay is so exacting with this dessert should not come as a surprise; Ramsay even has a specific way he prepares apples when making a pie.