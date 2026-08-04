5 Things Worth The Money: You Won't Regret Buying These Kitchen Finds
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Some kitchen tools are essential for preparing various dishes. Others, not so much. The world is full of kitchen tools you shouldn't waste your money on, but there are also plenty of gems that can make your life easier on a daily basis.
Some gadgets and appliances that folks may view as frivolous expenditures have the potential to be go-to workhorses in the kitchen, even if they aren't 100% necessary. They can present the opportunity to experiment with new cooking techniques and give home cooks the precious gift of more free time. Some can be fairly pricey, but if you have the means, they can be well worth spending that extra dough.
Whether they're reducing your workload or simply making your kitchen a more enjoyable place to whip up home-cooked delicacies, these items are must-haves in this writer's mind. None of them are vital — you can get nearly any culinary task done without them. However, if you want to up your gastronomic game and create an environment that feels more professional, here are some things you'll want to consider adding to your repertoire.
Change how you cook food with a sous vide machine
Sous vide cooking may sound like a technique best left to expert chefs, but once you have the equipment, it isn't all that difficult to master. The idea is simple: Food is sealed in a bag and then cooked slowly in hot water. The upside to this approach is precision. Whereas grilling or baking food can sometimes result in overcooked cuisine, using the sous vide method ensures your food will end up at the exact temperature you're hoping to achieve every time.
Some units come with all the bells and whistles, like a vacuum sealer and a dedicated pot for the water. But you can get by with just the immersion circulator. It heats water to a precise temperature and circulates the water to promote even cooking, and it's the main component needed for sous vide.
The Rocyis Sous Vide Kit includes an immersion circulator as well as adjustable bracket on the side of the immersion circulator to help steady the machine as it works, as well as a lid to prevent liquid from evaporating. The LCD display and touchscreen make setting the water temperature between 77 and 198.5 degrees Fahrenheit a cinch, and it also has a timer function that will alert you when it's time to enjoy the fruits of your labor. It even comes with a cookbook featuring 10 recipes to get you started on your sous vide journey.
Folks can grab the Rocyis Sous Vide Kit from Amazon for $69.99.
Effortlessly carve proteins with a meat slicer
While you can slice meat with your everyday kitchen knives (and improve your knife skills in the process), a bona fide meat slicer saves tons of time and effort. Folks who are only familiar with these appliances from seeing them behind the deli counter at the supermarket might assume they're too big for a personal kitchen. However, there are plenty of compact units specifically intended for home use. This particular unit can easily fit on most countertops or a sturdy table, as it only requires a little over one square foot of free space.
Having a meat slicer on hand is a great way to take advantage of bulk deals on deli meat that is already prepared, but it opens up so many more possibilities as well. You can make your own corned beef or pastrami from brisket at home, and when it's ready to slice, you can pack it away in minutes. A meat slicer also grants you consistent cuts at the thickness of your choosing, which is no small task when using a knife.
The Borlebbi Electric Meat Slicer comes with a serrated blade for meat that's been frozen, as well as a non-serrated blade that can tackle several jobs, like cutting evenly sliced veggies. Both blades detach for easy cleaning, which is vital to prolonging the life of the appliance and preventing bacteria from tainting your next sandwich.
Skip the knives and snag the Borlebbi Electric Meat Slicer from Amazon for $94.98.
Shred cheese with ease using a rotary cheese grater
Shredding cheese by hand is essential in some recipes because the pre-shredded stuff is coated with anti-caking agents that hinder melting. Still, it's a lot of work when a bounty of cheese is needed. Placing your traditional grater on its side is a better way to grate cheese than fighting with the tool while it sits upright, but the process goes much smoother with a rotary cheese grater like the Keouke Rotary Cheese Grater. You're still using good old-fashioned elbow grease to get the job done, but it's far easier, faster, and safer than using a traditional hand grater.
The design is simple. A block of cheese is loaded into the top chamber where it meets one of three stainless steel blades, and a hand crank on the back turns that blade to shred it. Your hands never come anywhere near the blade, and turning the hand crank requires less effort than running a block of cheese across a typical grater. The three different blades offer a variety of sizes to cut cheese or veggies, like zucchini slices or shredded carrots for cole slaw and salads. And because the blades are detachable, cleanup is a breeze.
Pick up the Keouke Rotary Cheese Grater from Amazon for $28.89.
High-quality air fryers are worth the cost
By now, many people are already on board the air fryer train. However, if you have yet to join the club, there's no better time than now. From reheating leftover pizza to preparing meals from scratch, there aren't many jobs the appliance can't handle, and it does so in less time than it takes to perform the same task in the oven.
The Typhur Sync 8-Quart AI Smart Air Fryer offers features that less expensive air fryers don't typically have, and while they aren't entirely necessary, they do come in handy. The built-in wireless meat thermometer lets people to cook meat accurately to any doneness they prefer. It also has a smart app function that alerts your phone when your food is done. And if you're having trouble coming up with ideas for dinner, take a picture of ingredients you have on hand, and AI will suggest possible options and sync the time and temperature required for those recipes to the air fryer.
If you already have an air fryer, this souped-up model might be the upgrade you've been dreaming about. Even ignoring the convenient features, the 8-quart ceramic basket allows you to cook more food at once without overcrowding, promoting a uniform cook. If you're someone who values your time just as much as a quality meal, you won't want to pass this up.
Upgrade to a Typhur Sync 8-Quart AI Smart Air Fryer for $159.
Keep garbage hidden with a tilt-out trash cabinet
This last kitchen apparatus isn't for dealing directly with your cuisine, but instead, ensuring the waste created from preparing it is out of sight (and smell). A trash can is essential in any kitchen, but let's face facts: It can get stinky. I think we've all experienced that sensation when you're ready to make the magic happen in the galley, and then the unpleasant scent of kitchen rubbish wafts into your nostrils. A standalone tilt-out trash cabinet keeps those aromas behind closed doors.
The cabinet isn't merely concealing odors. Air circulates within the cabinet at various adjustable fan speeds to keep things smelling fresh. But it also keeps unattractive waste hidden and away from pets that are always curious about the grossest objects.
The unit features an LED control panel on top that lets people to adjust the timing and speed of the fans, and there's also a drawer above the trash can compartment for extra storage space in the kitchen. It can also mesh with your current decor. This model comes in four different hues, allowing folks to complement the color scheme they already have in the kitchen.
Keep trash secluded with this 10 Gallon Tilt Out Trash Can Cabinet for $84.98.