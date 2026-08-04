12 Trader Joe's Finds That Will Step Up Boring Ice Cream

Why eat plain ice cream when you can turn it into a textural dream? Straight-up vanilla is a snoozefest, but a scoop finished off with something fruity, salty, crunchy, or crispy changes the game. Sure, Trader Joe's has delicious ice cream flavors, but it doesn't always have the widest selection. What's stocked varies by store and season, and your go-to might have been among the discontinued fan-favorite Trader Joe's frozen foods. With these topping ideas, you can dress up any kind of ice cream — even if TJ's didn't have the one you were eyeing.

Honestly, all the items on this list are amazing when sprinkled on top of quality grocery store vanilla ice cream. They're also much more interesting than plain old chocolate chips, rainbow sprinkles, generic cookies, or chopped nuts. If vanilla isn't your thing, we'll be sure to give you our two cents on flavors that pair particularly well with each topping.