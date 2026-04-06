The Surprising Rock And Roll Origins Of One Of Ben & Jerry's Most Popular Ice Cream Flavors

Ben & Jerry's is one of the most popular ice cream companies in the United States and has a wealth of unusual flavors with fun names, ranging from Karamel Sutra to Americone Dream. One of the most famous flavors, however, is Cherry Garcia. While it originally had a vanilla base, it now consists of cherry ice cream, whole bing cherries, and chunks of chocolate. The flavor inspiration was to recreate the taste of cherry cordial candy, but the flavor gurus at Ben & Jerry's wanted to kick it up a notch, which they clearly did. Its creation all originally stemmed from a clever, rock and roll pun.

While it might seem obvious to music fans, some people might not know this confection was named after a famous rock star. The late, great rocker in question was the guitarist and front man of the Grateful Dead, Jerry Garcia. Upon its creation, the first pints ever made were shipped to Jerry Garcia himself, who approved the flavor, as did his publicist and wife. According to the Ben & Jerry's website, he said, "As long as they don't name a motor oil after me, it's fine with me."

After its creation in 1987, Cherry Garcia quickly rose to stardom. It sat pretty as the highest-selling Ben & Jerry's ice cream flavor for a full decade until 2013, and is still one of the biggest money makers in the company's arsenal. Over the past four decades, Ben & Jerry's has come out with Cherry Garcia frozen yogurt, ice cream bars, and Pint Slices. There's even a chocolate version of the classic treat.