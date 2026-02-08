48 Years Ago, One Of The Most Popular Ice Cream Brands In The US Was Born

When it comes to store-bought ice cream, there are a handful of brands that have gained fame and respect for their high-quality, unique flavors and overall taste. While there are plenty of high-end grocery store ice creams gaining prominence these days, it's hard to argue that Ben & Jerry's doesn't tick all the boxes while also having one of the biggest fanbases of any ice cream brand sold in the United States. And today, 48 years into its existence, the brand shows no signs of stopping.

The nearly 50-year-old brand was first a standalone ice cream shop which was opened in Burlington, Vermont by Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield back in 1978. The two founders converted a gas station into the small ice cream wonderland with a $12,000 investment — an investment they made only after taking a $5 ice cream course at Penn State University.

With humble beginnings, the duo was quick to expand their ice cream's reach. It only took nine years for their unique brand of ice cream to be sold in 35 states across the country, an expansion that led to Ben & Jerry's being a $150 million company by 1994. These days, Ben & Jerry's is regarded as among the very best ice cream brands in the world. Each pint (or, as Ben & Jerry's released in 2025, a shareable double-pint) is considered by many to be well worth the notoriously high price, which is why the brand continues to grow to this day.