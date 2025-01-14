Ben & Jerry's Finally Has A Size We (Probably) Won't Eat In One Sitting
We've got the inside scoop: Ben & Jerry's has new 28-ounce ice cream shareable "pints" (truly 1.75 pints) that are hitting grocery shelves this month. Made in four fabulous flavors (and with happy cows who regularly receive massages), the Scoop-apalooza product line is meant to incentivize sharing among intimate social gatherings or at home with your closest pals. "Scoop-apalooza is intentionally unpretentious to appeal to all of your friends and loved ones," says Haylee Nelson, a Flavor Guru at the company.
This bigger, sharable pint is a total contrast to Ben & Jerry's iconic and longstanding 16-ounce container. Although the smaller version is a classic, go-to snack, the 28-ounce option — and its creative flavors — are designed to be shared with those you love most, whether that's the coming together of a relationship or with a friend getting over a failed one. Double the ice cream means double the fun — and more than enough flavors for everyone to enjoy while cozy on the couch.
What is Scoop-apalooza?
The Scoop-apalooza pints are available in four delicious, lip-smacking flavors, and each 28-ounce pint will costs between $7.28 and $9.99. Chocolate & Fudge Swirl blends velvety fudge curls into a smooth chocolate ice cream. Coffee & Fudge Chip combines mouth-watering fudge chips with an energizing coffee ice cream made in partnership with BLK & Bold. The Strawberries & Cream option is naturally delicious and exactly what it sounds like, while Vanilla & Fudge Brownie is a mix of pure vanilla ice cream and homemade brownies, created in partnership with Greyston Bakery.
From January 14 to 28, Ben & Jerry's will be dishing up some additional opportunities for its fans to join the Scoop-apalooza celebration and spread more ice cream love nationwide via its social media channels. Lucky fans will be able to give a Scoop-apalooza kit to a friend, and win a second kit for themselves. Ben & Jerry's will also give away Scoop-apalooza kits, although the quantity and details are not yet clear. Better give Ben & Jerry's a follow to stay updated on the latest news, and to enter a chance to win — and share — ice cream with your closest friends.