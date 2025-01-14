Ben & Jerry's Finally Has A Size We (Probably) Won't Eat In One Sitting

We've got the inside scoop: Ben & Jerry's has new 28-ounce ice cream shareable "pints" (truly 1.75 pints) that are hitting grocery shelves this month. Made in four fabulous flavors (and with happy cows who regularly receive massages), the Scoop-apalooza product line is meant to incentivize sharing among intimate social gatherings or at home with your closest pals. "Scoop-apalooza is intentionally unpretentious to appeal to all of your friends and loved ones," says Haylee Nelson, a Flavor Guru at the company.

This bigger, sharable pint is a total contrast to Ben & Jerry's iconic and longstanding 16-ounce container. Although the smaller version is a classic, go-to snack, the 28-ounce option — and its creative flavors — are designed to be shared with those you love most, whether that's the coming together of a relationship or with a friend getting over a failed one. Double the ice cream means double the fun — and more than enough flavors for everyone to enjoy while cozy on the couch.