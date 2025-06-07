The Spice That Is Unexpectedly Delicious On Ice Cream
Ice cream is delicious on its own, but sometimes it's fun to add interesting toppings to liven it up. Sprinkles, syrups, and homemade two-ingredient magic shell are wonderful and all, but the truth is, you have so much more room to experiment than you think. One offbeat addition is something you almost exclusively associate with savory food, and it's a spice that everyone has in their pantry: black pepper.
If you're feeling spicy (pun totally intended), a sprinkle of black pepper on your ice cream adds a dimension that most ingredients don't, and that's a basic sense of heat. Couple that with its floral qualities, and you've got an unconventional combination that plays well with something as ubiquitous as vanilla. Add it to tropical sorbets or a berry number for a Tajín-like vibe, or sprinkle it over black walnut, pumpkin, chocolate, chai, or salted caramel ice creams for a flavor profile that evokes baking spices.
If you really dive into the nitty-gritty of it all, peppercorns are actually a type of berry. And sprinkling ground, dried fruit on your ice cream isn't really that wild if you think about it. Plus, black pepper is something you almost always have on hand, and if you've gotten a little bored by the time you reach the bottom half of that giant tub of ice cream in your freezer, now you've got an easy way to perk it up.
Not all peppercorns have the same flavor profile
Peppercorns might all seem the same, but the truth is, they can certainly have differences in flavor depending on what color they are. Even with classic black peppercorns, the country of origin can significantly affect the overall taste of the spice.
White peppercorns are actually black peppercorns that are picked when fully ripe, fermented in water, and then peeled — which gives them an earthier taste. Pink peppercorns aren't actually peppercorns but rather a type of Brazilian berry – they have a mild and fruity flavor. Sichuan peppercorns that make your mouth feel numb aren't true peppercorns either, but they can provide an interesting dimension with ice cream for anyone that loves that signature málà flavor.
If you're really feeling this sweet and savory vibe, you can also try olive oil on ice cream with a little flaky salt, which is one of my favorites. Or, take inspiration from the Jeni's X Fly By Jing Collab and mix ice cream and chili crisp. It might sound a little suspect, but I can tell you from personal experience that the savoriness and spiciness play a really interesting contrast to each sweet, creamy spoonful. But since almost all of us have black pepper at home, this is one quick thing you can do to have fun with your ice cream every now and then.