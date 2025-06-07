The Spice That Is Unexpectedly Delicious On Ice Cream

Ice cream is delicious on its own, but sometimes it's fun to add interesting toppings to liven it up. Sprinkles, syrups, and homemade two-ingredient magic shell are wonderful and all, but the truth is, you have so much more room to experiment than you think. One offbeat addition is something you almost exclusively associate with savory food, and it's a spice that everyone has in their pantry: black pepper.

If you're feeling spicy (pun totally intended), a sprinkle of black pepper on your ice cream adds a dimension that most ingredients don't, and that's a basic sense of heat. Couple that with its floral qualities, and you've got an unconventional combination that plays well with something as ubiquitous as vanilla. Add it to tropical sorbets or a berry number for a Tajín-like vibe, or sprinkle it over black walnut, pumpkin, chocolate, chai, or salted caramel ice creams for a flavor profile that evokes baking spices.

If you really dive into the nitty-gritty of it all, peppercorns are actually a type of berry. And sprinkling ground, dried fruit on your ice cream isn't really that wild if you think about it. Plus, black pepper is something you almost always have on hand, and if you've gotten a little bored by the time you reach the bottom half of that giant tub of ice cream in your freezer, now you've got an easy way to perk it up.