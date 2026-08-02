9 Budget Cuts Of Steak You Should Think Twice About Buying

As you walk through the beef aisle for the best deal, the eye of round will probably catch your attention right away. It looks neatly cut and well priced to boot. In fact, it could even pass for a small sirloin steak. It's this resemblance that our experts want to warn us about.

Joonas Jokiniemi flags this one right away as a cut to approach with caution. "I'd be wary of eye of round steaks, especially when they're being sold as an inexpensive alternative to sirloin," he says. "Eye of round is extremely lean and comes from a well-worked part of the animal." While it may look appealing in the package, things can change once it hits the grill. "It's very easy to end up with something dry and stubbornly chewy."

For a cut of meat that is high in muscle content and dense fibers rather than fat, the eye of round has almost no marbling to protect it once it hits high heat. That doesn't mean eye of round is a bad piece of beef; it just needs a completely different approach. This is not the cut to reach for when planning a steak dinner. Instead, slice it paper-thin and against the grain, cook gently, and use it in dishes such as roast beef sandwiches or stir-fry. You could also think outside the box and make your own beef jerky or follow Julia Child's advice and use it in a pot roast.