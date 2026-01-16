The Best Cut Of Beef For Pot Roast, According To Julia Child

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As simple as it seems to make at first glance, there are plenty of mistakes that can ruin a pot roast before you know it. The humble Sunday dinner staple is only at its best when the beef has a melt-in-your-mouth texture that comes from being braised in flavorful liquid for an extended period. Proper cooking techniques help achieve that succulent result, but if you start by using the wrong cut of meat, forget it. There are a few cuts of beef that do a pot roast justice, but if you want the best, look no further than the gem Julia Child recommends in "Mastering the Art of French Cooking" –- rump roast.

Child's rendition of pot roast features classic French cooking techniques and, to be honest, a lot of babysitting the dish. But even if you want to take the easy route and make it in a slow cooker, you can still come away with a knockout dinner. Most of the work is done for you once you select the right cut of beef as the star of the show.

Rump is a cut of beef from the hindquarter of the animal, which is actively worked. As a result of all that exercise, the rump features lean, compact muscle tissue. Just like brisket is a bad choice for the grill, a rump roast won't come out tender when cooked quickly with high heat. Yet, by braising it slowly, the tough muscle fibers break down, creating a tender, mouthwatering bite.