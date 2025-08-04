The Budget-Friendly Steak Cut That Is Perfect For Pot Roast

Ribeyes and strip steaks are the heroes of the grill, but making a flavorful pot roast with either of those cuts is simply a waste of money. Don't get me wrong, the dish would presumably be delightful, but you can achieve the same (if not better) flavor in a slow cooker with beef that doesn't break the bank.

We spoke with Jamie Waldron, owner of J. Waldron Butchers, about what cuts of steak would be ideal for a low and slow cook. Without hesitation, he pointed to under blade steak. "That's the best choice for a pot roast," he said. It comes from the chuck roll, a section of the steer near the shoulder. That primal yields meat which tends to be tougher than cuts from the short loin and tenderloin areas, where strip steak and filet mignon reside. These tougher sections typically benefit most from a long cooking time at low heat.

Butchers like Waldron sometimes refer to under blade steak as beef chuck under blade center cut, but folks not familiar with it are more likely to recognize it as a Denver steak, which is a popular cut that comes from it. As for why it is, in Waldron's words, "the best" cut for a pot roast, he said, "The muscles are tough and there's plenty of fat and connective tissue that, when cooked in liquid, breaks down over time and aids in keeping the roast moist." However, if you want to get the most out of this underrated piece of beef, nailing the cooking technique is crucial.