The Budget-Friendly Steak Cut That Is Perfect For Pot Roast
Ribeyes and strip steaks are the heroes of the grill, but making a flavorful pot roast with either of those cuts is simply a waste of money. Don't get me wrong, the dish would presumably be delightful, but you can achieve the same (if not better) flavor in a slow cooker with beef that doesn't break the bank.
We spoke with Jamie Waldron, owner of J. Waldron Butchers, about what cuts of steak would be ideal for a low and slow cook. Without hesitation, he pointed to under blade steak. "That's the best choice for a pot roast," he said. It comes from the chuck roll, a section of the steer near the shoulder. That primal yields meat which tends to be tougher than cuts from the short loin and tenderloin areas, where strip steak and filet mignon reside. These tougher sections typically benefit most from a long cooking time at low heat.
Butchers like Waldron sometimes refer to under blade steak as beef chuck under blade center cut, but folks not familiar with it are more likely to recognize it as a Denver steak, which is a popular cut that comes from it. As for why it is, in Waldron's words, "the best" cut for a pot roast, he said, "The muscles are tough and there's plenty of fat and connective tissue that, when cooked in liquid, breaks down over time and aids in keeping the roast moist." However, if you want to get the most out of this underrated piece of beef, nailing the cooking technique is crucial.
How to make pot roast with under blade steak
"Under blade steak responds best to a low and slow method of cooking," Waldron told The Takeout. A slow cooker will accomplish that goal, but Waldron indicated the oven also does a decent job if the temperature is just right. "I like to do a 4-pound roast around 300 to 325 degrees Fahrenheit for at least 3 hours."
Still, giving the steak a quick sear and tossing it in the slow cooker as it languishes in a flavorful mix of liquids and aromatics has that set-it-and-forget-it appeal. Regarding those liquids, Waldron takes a page out of Ina Garten's book and adds a boozy ingredient at the beginning. "I love adding red wine, salt, and pepper," he said. "That's it for the initial couple of hours." As for the best red wine to use for pot roast, you can't go wrong with a full-bodied cabernet sauvignon.
But what's pot roast without an accompaniment of hearty veggies which have soaked up that savory beef flavor? Lackluster, that's what. Waldron isn't interested in a subpar meal. "I then add carrots, potatoes, turnips, and parsnips for the last hour." Alright, so it's not exactly 'set-it-and-forget-it' when you have to return to add ingredients to the slow cooker. However, if you include the vegetables right from the start, they're bound to come out mushy, so a little extra effort is justified. For the finale, a luscious sauce. "Once fully cooked I remove all the meat and veg then reduce the liquid to a gravy," Waldron said. "It's divine."