5 Best Chains For Pan Pizza In 2026

Pizza is one of the most tried-and-true dishes in the world and it's eaten and beloved by many, so you'll be hard-pressed to find somebody without an opinion on which restaurant provides the best pizza to its customers. However, while we all have our picks for the ideal pizza spot (mine is Nonna's GoodLife in Chicago's south suburbs), the debate gets more heated when you get specific, such as when looking at which restaurant makes the best pan pizza.

Pan pizzas are made in an oiled pan rather than on a pizza stone, baking steel, or directly on the inside surface of a pizza oven. Making the pizza in a pan produces a thicker pizza with a nice, crispy crust that absolutely bursts in flavor in a way that most traditional pizzas simply can't compare to. For that reason, we're going to look at chains that excel at pan pizzas. Keep in mind that despite pan pizzas seeming like one singular style of the beloved pie, there are actually several different kinds within the genre. Since different pizzerias excel at different types of pan pizza, we'll be focusing on these five restaurant chains which each serve one of three pan pizza styles to get a good picture of the crispy and delicious genre of pizza in 2026.