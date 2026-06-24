My Favorite Pizza Spot In Chicago's South Suburbs To Get A Massive Late Night Slice

Even as someone who grew up outside of Chicago, I've always been able to enjoy great pizza whenever I wanted, which I realized I took for granted anytime I left the area. And while we can talk about the many great deep-dish pizza spots that the Chicagoland area has to offer, once it's nighttime, there's only one place that you'll find me — indulging in an unforgettably doughy slice at Nonna's GoodLife Pizza in Crestwood. Nonna's has been a favorite of mine since my mom began picking up whole pies from the restaurant when I was a kid. But I truly cemented myself as a regular at the Crestwood location when I discovered the large slices it serves every day until 1 a.m. on weekdays and 3 a.m. on weekends.

While many Chicagoans point to tavern-style thin-crust pizza as the best of the best, Nonna's serves thicker-crusted pizza by the slice and does it incredibly well. Both the restaurant's hours of operation and the gargantuan size of its slices — which amount to 63.5 square inches of pie each — are two elements on which Nonna's truly prides itself, as they are both major parts of the restaurant's marketing and also set the restaurant apart from many other pizza places. For my close friends and I, paying Nonna's a visit has become a time-honored tradition after concerts, sporting events, movie theater visits, and countless other endeavors that conclude after most restaurants close up for the night.