12 Restaurants In Chicago For The Best Deep Dish Pizza, According To A Local
Deep dish pizza has been called a lot of things: tourist food, a "Midwestern mutation" (Anthony Bourdain), and "a f—ing casserole" (thanks, Jon Stewart). Say what you want, deep dish pizza IS pizza, a delicious incarnation of big, blustery Chicago style. By the way, Bourdain eventually came around to find one he loved (it's on our list).
Is Chicago deep dish a local's first choice for pizza? Not on the regular. Most of us prefer thin crust, tavern-style squares on a typical Friday night. But deep dish is the occasional treat, especially when we have time to sit down to dinner with family — and a fork and knife. The construction is hefty, yes, but oh-so special. It all begins with a thick, buttery crust followed by a layer of mozzarella and fresh fillings, and finally, tomato sauce on top.
Of course, there are a few sub-variants to the traditional Chicago deep dish architecture. In this list of best restaurants, we'll work our way through original deep dish versus stuffed pizza, and also pan styles. However you slice it, Chicago deep dish is far from dainty. Its storied history is just as bold.
Pizzeria Uno & Pizzeria Due
There's no better place to start than the Windy City's culinary landmark, Pizzeria Uno. Restaurateurs Ike Sewell and Ric Riccardo (Richard Novaretti) devised the original deep dish pizza in this historic Ohio Street building in 1943. According to local lore, Ike (who was originally from Texas) wanted to create something big and different from the food being served in Chicago's Little Italy. The business partners came up with a thick-crust pie loaded with rich, Italian-recipe ingredients. From that point on, pizza was no longer a snack or appetizer — it was the main course.
To keep up with customer demand, Ike opened a second location — Pizzeria Due — down the block on Wabash Avenue in 1955. Today, Uno offers a bustling, old-school diner/sports bar vibe, while Due is more warm and cozy, nestled in the lower level of a Victorian mansion. Both restaurants are beloved by tourists, but locals still take pride in the origin story. For an authentic Chicago experience, try the Numero Uno deep dish filled with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, pepperoni, extra sausage, and cheese. A Tripadvisor reviewer from Vienna, Austria called Uno's "the best Chicago style pizza I have ever had. Not surprised because this where it all started."
(312) 321-1000
29 E Ohio, Chicago, IL 60611 (Uno)
(312) 943-2400
619 N Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60611 (Due)
Giordano's
Immigrant brothers Efren and Joseph Boglio brought Giordano's pizza to Chicago's South Side via Torino, Italy back in 1974. Their version of deep dish was an homage to their mama's traditional Easter Pie, a special-occasion "pizza rustica" filled with a savory mix of Italian cured meats and cheeses. Though the original location is no more (Hyde Park residents may remember Giordano's in the basement of a three-flat row house), the restaurant now boasts 60 sites nationwide with plans for growth. In Chicago proper, some fans favor the West Loop/Greektown location for its city views.
It's true, Giordano's is a franchise chain, but that's not to say it's generic. The restaurant brings a towering, double-crusted masterpiece of culinary architecture to every table. It's taller, thicker, and even cheesier than Uno's in build. And it's made with a proprietary blend of Midwest flour, Wisconsin mozzarella, and a special vine-ripened tomato sauce prepared daily in house. With toppings that lean dependable and classic, Giordano's is a great choice for deep dish first-timers. Bolder options on the menu include Da Pizza: A deep dish stuffed with pork and beef meatballs, thick-cut pepperoni, and spicy giardiniera.
giordanos.com
Multiple locations
Gino's East
Founded in 1966 by Sam Levine, George Loverde, and Fred Bartoli (a name you'll see again later in this list), Gino's East is the second-oldest deep dish pizza place in Chicago. The O.G. flagship location still stands on Superior Street near Chicago's famous Magnificent Mile. Its walls are covered in a living graffiti guestbook of signatures and doodles from six decades of delighted guests.
This grittier dive-bar personality is certainly part of Gino's charm, but the golden, biscuit-like crust truly sets this deep dish apart from the rest. The secret recipe dough was originally developed and refined by Alice Mae Redmond (a talented cook who may have been poached from Pizzeria Uno). Today the crust is GMO-free, and made from scratch every day. Deep dish menu options range from the famous Patty Sausage Supreme (made with Chicago sausage, of course) to the classic vegetarian O.M.G. For non meat-eaters, Gino's East also offers vegan cheese.
ginoseast.com
Multiple locations
The Art of Pizza
The Art of Pizza has been a Lakeview neighborhood favorite for over 30 years, and it offers something unique: deep dish pizza by the slice. If you're hoping to avoid touristy crowds and whole-pie wait-times, just walk up to Arthur (Art) Shabez's casual counter and get your fix, fast. The no-nonsense Ashland Avenue menu lists all pizza-by-the-slice options — thin, pan, and stuffed — at the same price point: $6.32, at the time of writing.
Art's pan slice delivers a chewy, caramelized crust and perfectly balanced toppings under an herby-sweet tomato sauce. The stuffed deep dish is taller and more lasagna-like, with a double crust to seal in the extra cheese and toppings. Both styles hold up perfectly, on a plate or on the go.
"Nowhere else in Chicago can u find a deep dish slice that has spinach onions and mushrooms on it, hot and ready," says one 5-star google review on the company's website. A fan on Reddit appreciated the chill vibe and friendly employees who provide "some of the best service in the city". Another google reviewer agreed: "The pizza was good, but what really set this restaurant apart for me was the staff. If I lived in Chicago, I would be a regular."
(773) 327-5600
3033 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lou Malnati's
While Chicagoans continue to debate the virtues of their favorite deep dish, we can all agree on one spot: Lou Malnati's. Yes, there are a 60 locations in Chicagoland, plus a bunch more in Indiana, Wisconsin, and Arizona. Somehow this pizza remains perfectly crowd-pleasing — any place, any time.
The now-legendary Lou Malnati's dates back to 1971, when Lou (another Pizzeria Uno vet) and his wife Jean opened their first namesake restaurant in suburban Lincolnwood, Illinois. With some refinements and signature tweaks to Uno's original recipe, the Malnatis created a new kind of crust: the famous "Buttercrust" (now a trademarked term). To this day, it's beautifully golden, flaky, tender, rich, and inimitable.
Other standout ingredients at Malnati's include their proprietary pork sausage blend and fresh vine-ripened tomato sauce. Made with whole pear and plum tomatoes from California, this finishing touch is chunky, sweet, and super bright. For a meatless option, try "The Lou," featuring an herby spinach mix, mushrooms, sliced tomatoes, and three kinds of cheese on top of a garlic Buttercrust. Lou Malnati's also offers a gluten-free deep dish pizza, as well as a crustless pizza with Lou's lean sausage as the base.
loumalnatis.com
Multiple locations
Pizano's Pizza & Pasta
The Malnati name treads deep through Chicago's deep dish pizza origin story. According to some accounts, Rudy Malnati Sr. (Lou's dad) played a key role in perfecting the first pies at Pizzeria Uno, though he never got proper credit. Despite decades of debate, the Malnati family went on to build their own deep dish pizza dynasties. Pizano's is a '90s-era offshoot from Rudy Malnati Jr. (who happens to be Lou's half-brother).
The Pizano's deep dish authentically honors the Uno original, but it brings a classier finish. The pizza dough comes courtesy of an old family recipe straight out of Donna "Mama" Malanti's kitchen. Compared to Lou's Buttercrust, Pizano's base is wonderfully crisp and pastry-like. The overall build of the pizza is thinner too, and that allows the indulgent ingredients to shine. The original Gold Coast location at State Street and Chestnut is your best bet for cozy, wood-paneled ambiance, and an OG pepperoni (one of America's favorite pizza toppings).
pizanoschicago.com
Multiple locations
Bartoli's Pizzeria
Keeping our Chicago deep dish all in the family, Bartoli's Pizzeria is the brainchild of Brian Tondryk, who happens to be the grandson of Fred Bartoli, one of the founding father's of Gino's East. When Tondryk opened his own neighborhood spot on Addison Street in 2013, he reinvigorated his grandpa's old recipe by adding his own modern touches.
This Roscoe Village fast-casual counter slings all the classic toppings you'd expect, but there's also The Union Stockyard (Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni, prosciutto, Italian beef), The Diavolo (soppressata, capocollo, ricotta, Calabrian chili peppers, and Mike's Hot Honey), and The Alfredo, a deep dish topped with homemade Alfredo sauce instead of the traditional red. Want something different? Just ask. Bartoli's offers a gluten-free crust, dairy-free cheese, and some pizzas by the slice.
A local review on Yelp says Bartoli's deep dish is "easily the most underrated in the city [...] with excellent, 'pully' cheese and a less sweet, slightly tangy sauce." That being said, Bartoli's has also won a slew of "Best Pizza" accolades from Eater Chicago, USA Today, Food & Wine, and more. Bartoli's has a second location on Ashland Avenue in West Town.
(773) 248-0455
1955 W Addison St, Chicago, IL 60613
(312) 929-4133
658 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
Labriola
Labriola has deep dish? Yep, and some call it the best-kept secret on Michigan Avenue. This posh bakery café came to the Mag Mile in 2015, courtesy of East Side-born baking wizard, Rich Labriola. The restaurant is perhaps better known for its lively patio and polished Italian-American fare (like antipasto share plates and house made pastas). But flip the page on the menu, and you'll find a surprising array of artisan pies, including an award-winning Chicago-style deep dish.
True to Rich's decades of bread mastery, the Labriola pie begins with a double-proofed, focaccia-style dough that's lined with mozzarella. The crust turns out cheesy and crisp on the outside, but airy and light in the center, once the pizzas are baked in special Italian ovens. Despite the artisan upgrades, the Labriola deep dish manages to hold onto its Chicago soul. The simple, time-honored toppings include pepperoni, Italian beef, and giardiniera, and there's a Danny's Special featuring mushrooms, green pepper, onion, and sausage from Chicago family-owned Russo Meats. If traditional Chicago deep dish feels too overwhelming to try, Labriola has your back with a Skinny Deep Dish made with a lighter portion of dough.
labriolacafe.com
(312) 955-3100
535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago IL 60611
Milly's Pizza in the Pan
Milly's began operations as a successful ghost kitchen during the pandemic, but now boasts two bona fide locations in Chicago's West Town and Berwyn. Owner Robert Maleski says his handcrafted pizzas are inspired by his grandma Milly (who taught him how to cook) and pizza legend Burt Katz (of Burt's Place). Milly's small-batch creations are definitely harder to source than pies from the big-name chains. The restaurant makes a limited amount of pizzas each day, and they sell out frequently. Call ahead before attempting to dine in, or stake your claim with a pre-order online. Same-day ordering opens at 8:00 a.m.
So what makes Milly's so special? This pan-style deep dish delivers that familiar chewy crust with caramelized edges. But the toppings are experimental and deliciously clever. Cult favorites include Only Pans (cup and char pepperoni, peppadew pepper, tomato, and ricotta, finished with Calabrian chili honey and pesto) and Tom's Killing (vodka sauce, GiAntonio pepperoni, everything bagel spice, red onion, and chili crunch, topped with ricotta and basil). Redditors in r/chicagofood say: "the hype is real."
(224) 809-7192
925 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
(224) 656-4732
6737 Roosevelt Rd, Berwyn, IL 60402
George's Deep Dish
Here's the truth: George's Deep Dish is my personal favorite for modern pan-style pizza. It's comforting and Chicago-familiar, but ever-so-lovingly pushes the boundaries. It all begins with the chewy, bready sourdough crust. Owner George Bumbaris based it on a light and airy lagana bread recipe from Greece. The dough takes days to make, but it brings a buttery tang, deliciously distinct from all others.
As for toppings, George's Deep Dish displays equally generous amounts of ingenuity. You'll find plenty of meaty options with pepperoni, beef meatballs, and Italian sausage. But vegetarian options don't feel like a compromise — at all. Try the McFly's Sci-Fi (baby spinach, crumbled feta, roasted garlic confit, green olives, and grape tomatoes) or Harrison's White Album (spinach-artichoke dip, garlic confit, and no red sauce). Order ahead for same-day takeout or Edgewater neighborhood delivery (dine-in is super limited), and be sure to get a side of the "Chicago Caviar" giardiniera.
georgesdeepdish.com
6221 N Clark St, Chicago, Illinois 60660
Burt's Place
Burt's Place is located in suburban Morton Grove, about 16 miles north of Chicago. City-dwelling pizza lovers in-the-know have no problem making the pilgrimage. That's the kind of awe and respect Burt's Place has earned in its 37 years of business. The late, great skeptic Anthony Bourdain even made the trek, dining in a booth with Chicago Tribune restaurant critic Louisa Chu. You can see him call Burt's pizza "a thing of beauty" on No Reservations, season 5, episode 5 (via YouTube).
How did Burt's Place become the only deep dish Bourdain ever loved? It's the delicate balance between the pan-caramelized crust, sweet (not spicy) tomato sauce, and lacy cheese. Additional toppings are simple, but taste super fresh. Many fans favor a combination of the Burt's Blend sausage and spicy giardiniera, but the mixed bell peppers are signature. Compared to some neighborhood take-out spots on our list, Burt's Place is a must-experience dine-in destination packed with quirky charm. The vibe is no-frills, but absolutely warm and friendly. There's a heated year-round patio, and plenty of draft micro brews, wine, and Filbert's Old Time Chicago root beer to enjoy while your pizza bakes. Get a cannoli for dessert.
burts-place.com
(847) 965-7997
8541 Ferris Ave, Morton Grove, IL 60053
Pequod's Pizza
Our tour of the best Chicago deep-dish restaurants concludes with Pequod's, another genius creation from Burt Katz. The late Katz started Pequod's in a converted Morton Grove house in 1970 (19 years before opening Burt's Place right around the corner). He named the restaurant after the whaling ship in Moby Dick, and used it to refine and perfect his signature caramelized crust.
In 1986, Katz took a break from the pizza business, selling Pequod's to Keith Jackson. Jackson sweetened Pequod's sauce, added a thin-crust option, and opened a second location in Chicago's Lincoln Park to appease pleading customers. Today, Pequod's has achieved universal levels of worship from the likes of locals and Bon Appétit, alike. Yelp declared Pequod's the best pizza spot in America in 2024, and the restaurant has also been featured in "The Bear".
Does Pequod's live it up to the hype? That's for you to decide. Be prepared for a a well-done pizza with a perfectly charred edge of sweet, nutty cheese. Locals call it "the halo of goodness" according to its website. Reservations are strongly recommended.
(773) 327-1512
2207 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
(847) 470-9161
8520 Fernald Ave, Morton Grove, IL 60053
Methodology
Chicago deep dish is one of those fights locals love picking. Who's got the flakiest crust, the spiciest sausage patty, the tomato sauce that sings? To sort out this 12-spot countdown, we rooted through local raves (and rants) on Yelp, Reddit, Facebook, and TripAdvisor, and tossed in our many years of experience of enjoying deep dish pizza as a native. The overall goal was to highlight a blend of mom-and-pop gems, accessible chains, and old-school legends. And while restaurant ambiance got a nod here and there, the actual pie is what mattered the most. This list doesn't include every great deep dish spot in Chicago (the city is too stacked for that). Let it be inspiration to start your own friendly debate or try something new. Chicago's deep dish scene is loaded with must-tries. To expand your pizza education beyond Chicago, here's where to find the best pizza in each state.