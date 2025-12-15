Here's Why A Well-Done Pizza Might Be Your Ticket To The Best 'Za Possible
Pizza-lovers are always on the hunt for the best pizza of their lives. We'll go the extra mile for a truly outstanding slice, whether it be a high-rise, five-star restaurant or a downtown dive saturated with skateboarding stickers (we even made a list of where to find the best pizza in each state). Most pizza enthusiasts have a favorite style, too. We know the difference between Chicago deep dish and stuffed crust, and exactly how thin a New York-style crust really should be. While each style has different toppings and cheese ratios, there is one universal thing you can do to get the best pizza in town.
"It should always be well done in my opinion — who wants pale soft pizza anyway!" says Rob Gentile, culinary director of Prince St. Pizza. In fact, every style of pizza can benefit from a crunchy texture. "Crisp edges and caramelized cheese make any pizza better," he said. And don't be afraid to ask for this special order. "It's a normal request, and it doesn't bother the kitchen at all," Gentile says.
How to make well-done pizza at home without ruining it
Any kind of pizza will be extra delicious when it's cooked to a golden, well-done finish, but if you want to avoid burning it, Rob Gentile offers a few tips. Build your pizza with whatever toppings and crust style you want, and then keep an eye on the temperature when it goes into the oven. "Watch the undercarriage and the crust," he says. "You're looking for deep golden brown, not black. Go a little slower at a slightly lower temperature if your oven runs hot; home ovens can burn the bottom fast."
Especially keep an eye on your pizza if you're using an outdoor or wood-fired oven, since they can cook at a much faster rate than other methods. Once it is perfectly baked, choose the right time to cut your pizza for the best results. If you accidentally overcook your pizza, take a deep breath. You can't un-bake a pizza and won't be able to salvage it. "Start over, (you) can't go back! Treat it as a learning moment for your next bake," Gentile said.