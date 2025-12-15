Here's Why A Well-Done Pizza Might Be Your Ticket To The Best 'Za Possible

Pizza-lovers are always on the hunt for the best pizza of their lives. We'll go the extra mile for a truly outstanding slice, whether it be a high-rise, five-star restaurant or a downtown dive saturated with skateboarding stickers (we even made a list of where to find the best pizza in each state). Most pizza enthusiasts have a favorite style, too. We know the difference between Chicago deep dish and stuffed crust, and exactly how thin a New York-style crust really should be. While each style has different toppings and cheese ratios, there is one universal thing you can do to get the best pizza in town.

"It should always be well done in my opinion — who wants pale soft pizza anyway!" says Rob Gentile, culinary director of Prince St. Pizza. In fact, every style of pizza can benefit from a crunchy texture. "Crisp edges and caramelized cheese make any pizza better," he said. And don't be afraid to ask for this special order. "It's a normal request, and it doesn't bother the kitchen at all," Gentile says.