The Low-Key Fast Food Pizza Chain Customers Say Beats All Others
Not all of us are lucky enough to live near a pizza powerhouse like New York City (where you should avoid ordering a "cheese pizza," a common piece of etiquette tourists get wrong) or Chicago (which has three different types of deep dish pizza). Sometimes, chain pizza really is the best you're going to get. But where should you order from? Pizza Hut? Domino's, perhaps? Well, if you happen to live near a Jet's Pizza, you should strongly consider giving them a dial — according to many customers, it's easily the best chain pizza out there.
When you're on Reddit, the same conversations often end up happening over and over again, so you're likely to see plenty of discussion as to the best chain pizza. And whenever it comes up, Jet's has plenty of fans. "Jet's really is the king," said one Redditor. "No other large chain compares." (Some would argue that Jet's doesn't count as a large chain — compare its 491 locations to Domino's 7,240 — but let's not quibble.) Another commenter had high praise for one particular menu option: "Jet's with the 8 corner and the flavored crust and everything is just like the pinnacle of the decadent, fast food pizza experience for me."
Lest you think Jet's is buying Reddit comments, there are other testimonials from elsewhere on the internet, including a video game forum called resetera.com. (A forum? In 2026? Holy throwback!) "Great cheese, great pepperoni, sauce was fresh tasting ... crust was great." What else could you want?
What makes Jet's Pizza so special?
Okay, so now you're at least curious about Jet's. But what is it that makes it different from other pizza chains? What does it have that, say, Domino's and Little Caesar's doesn't? Well, like those two popular pizza chains, Jet's was born in Michigan; unlike them, however, they actually serve Detroit-style pizza. Founded in 1978 by John and Eugene Jetts (yes, that's their actual last name), Jet's has built its reputation on the trademark deep dish square pizza beloved in the Motor City (and which is distinct from Sicilian slices, thank you very much).
The Detroit-style pizza is definitely their calling card — that 8 Corner Pizza one of the commenters talked about earlier in the article is a take on Detroit-style — but it's not all Jet's has to offer by any means. They have more traditional, New York-style pies on offer, as well as thin crusts and even a crust made of seasoned cauliflower for those who want to avoid gluten. If you really want to boost the crust's flavor (and if you have some breath mints on hand), you can ask for a Turbo Crust, which is seasoned with a special blend of butter, garlic, and Romano cheese. And there are plenty of specialty toppings, too, including Hawaiian, veggie, and chicken bacon ranch. It's not exactly light fare, but your mouth's already watering, isn't it?