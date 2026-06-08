The Low-Key Fast Food Pizza Chain Customers Say Beats All Others

Not all of us are lucky enough to live near a pizza powerhouse like New York City (where you should avoid ordering a "cheese pizza," a common piece of etiquette tourists get wrong) or Chicago (which has three different types of deep dish pizza). Sometimes, chain pizza really is the best you're going to get. But where should you order from? Pizza Hut? Domino's, perhaps? Well, if you happen to live near a Jet's Pizza, you should strongly consider giving them a dial — according to many customers, it's easily the best chain pizza out there.

When you're on Reddit, the same conversations often end up happening over and over again, so you're likely to see plenty of discussion as to the best chain pizza. And whenever it comes up, Jet's has plenty of fans. "Jet's really is the king," said one Redditor. "No other large chain compares." (Some would argue that Jet's doesn't count as a large chain — compare its 491 locations to Domino's 7,240 — but let's not quibble.) Another commenter had high praise for one particular menu option: "Jet's with the 8 corner and the flavored crust and everything is just like the pinnacle of the decadent, fast food pizza experience for me."

Lest you think Jet's is buying Reddit comments, there are other testimonials from elsewhere on the internet, including a video game forum called resetera.com. (A forum? In 2026? Holy throwback!) "Great cheese, great pepperoni, sauce was fresh tasting ... crust was great." What else could you want?