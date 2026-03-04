The 2 Popular Pizza Chains That Were Born In Michigan

Ah, the glorious state of Michigan! It's given us so much: the American auto industry, Motown, Sufjan Stevens, the list goes on. But did you know that it's also given us not one but two of the nation's most popular pizza franchises? That's right — both Domino's and Little Caesars originated in "The Great Lakes State."

The story of Domino's begins in Ypsilanti, Michigan, a town named for a Greek war hero and best known as the home of Eastern Michigan University. A pair of brothers named James and Tom Monaghan bought a pizza parlor named DomiNick's in 1960; James, a postman by trade, didn't want to give up his steady job, so he sold his stake in the store back to his brother. After buying two more stores (immortalized by the three dots in the chain's logo), Tom Monaghan renamed the chain Domino's and turned it into a multinational pizza empire.

Eventually, he busied himself by buying the Detroit Tigers baseball team, sold it (along with many of his other luxurious possessions) after reading a passage of C.S. Lewis' "Mere Christianity," and then sold Domino's to Bain Capital. Despite the chain once offering "30 minutes or less" pizza, the franchise's story traveled a long and winding road that began in the humble, mitten-shaped confines of Michigan.