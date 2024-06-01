Little Caesars Used To Sell Buckets Of Spaghetti And We Want Them Back

Remember that time when you could buy buckets of spaghetti at Little Caesars? Yeah, me neither. The family-sized portions of pasta and sauce came and went at the pizza chain so fast that if you blinked, you probably missed it. Back in 1993, the company most noted for slinging "Pizza! Pizza!" toyed around with offering pasta. Available in small, medium, and "Big! Big!" buckets, each order had plain spaghetti noodles, sauce in a separate compartment, and breadsticks, all tucked away in a resealable plastic pail.

Advertisement

Once you brought the bucket home, instructions were to portion out the noodles and top with sauce. It was a novel idea: dinner for the family in a portable tote that could double as a Halloween candy vessel. While many surely found the idea endearing and fun, it wasn't enough to compete with the company's signature pizza. By 1994, spaghetti buckets were off the menu, and they haven't returned to Little Caesars since. The word is that the spaghetti was expensive and inconvenient for franchisees to make, especially when it wasn't even that popular with customers. However, I have little doubt that, should the company bring the concept back, people would flock to get their hands on the buckets, even if just for sheer nostalgia or curiosity. Until then, you could always try to get your hands on one of the original buckets on eBay and fill it with your own noodles and sauce.

Advertisement