Your Guide To The 3 Different Types Of Chicago-Style Pizza

When those of us not native to the Windy City think of Chicago-style pizza, the first (and perhaps only) one that springs to mind is deep-dish. As it turns out, though, there are three types in all. In order to find out more about the different styles, we spoke to Noel Brohner, who describes himself as a pizza consultant and founded a company called Slow Rise Pizza that teaches pizza-baking classes and provides catered pizza parties. "Chicago-style pizza generally refers to three distinct formats: deep dish, stuffed pizza, and tavern-style thin crust," said Brohner.

Deep dish, as the name implies, is baked in a pan with high sides (typically a round one). It could be considered an upside-down pizza of sorts, as it has the cheese as a bottom layer over the dough, followed by toppings and then sauce. Brohner also noted that the crust isn't just thicker but differs in other ways: "The dough is typically enriched with oil and pressed into the pan rather than stretched. It requires a longer bake and careful fat management." Stuffed crust is similar to deep dish but adds a second dough layer over the cheese and toppings but under the sauce. Brohner described it as "taller, denser, and more steam-heavy, which changes how the dough behaves and how ingredients are balanced." Tavern-style pizza has a thin crust and is cut into squares. As per Brohner, "The dough is leaner, the bake is faster, and the topping ratio is different. Structurally and texturally, it's almost the opposite of deep dish." He summed up the different styles from a baker's perspective, saying: "Each style uses different hydration levels, fat percentages for the dough, different bake times and build methods."