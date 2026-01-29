Review: Papa Johns New Pan Pizza Steps Up Its Crust Game
Everyone loves pizza, and the best part is the many forms and flavors available around the world. One beloved type is pan pizza, which has been gobbled up in Turin, Italy, as pizza al padellino, served deftly as deep dish in Chicago, and baked up on rectangular trays the delightful Detroit-style pizza way. Pizza Hut popularized pan pizzas to the masses starting in 1980, and many of the best and worst pizza restaurant chains have perhaps been trying to outperform the Hut ever since. Papa Johns is no exception, having tried its hand at several iterations before calling it quits on the idea a few times. Well, in 2026, Papa Johns is once again giving it a try, hoping its latest rendition becomes a true "pan" favorite, if you will.
"After nearly a decade, we've re-imagined Pan Pizza to bring it back onto our menu," noted Jenna Bromberg, chief marketing officer of Papa Johns, in a statement. "We took a deliberate, consumer-led approach to developing the perfect recipe, and focused on getting every detail right. Pan pizza is nostalgic, indulgent and so beloved, and we saw the chance to elevate a pan-style pizza in a way that feels distinctly Papa Johns."
So, does Papa Johns' latest stab at pan pizza have a crust that's an absolute must, or is it worthy of a panned review? Papa Johns invited The Takeout for a sneak peek at this new pizza, and we're ready to reveal all in this chew and review.
Methodology
Papa Johns invited members of the media –– as well as influencers and the like –– for a taste of its new pan pizza. The event was held not at a Papa Johns but at a club-like restaurant, and the pizza was served by its culinary team at a sushi counter. The pies were tasted and tested on site, in multiple flavors and rounds. I had a guest with me, who, like most humans, loves pizza, and their opinions were noted.
This review is a summation of my own personal tastes and opinions. It also takes into account my previous experiences with Papa Johns and pan pizzas, along with my current encounter with this new offering. The ultimate criteria considered for this chew and review were flavor, appearance, presentation, smell, texture, temperature, familiarity, originality, uniqueness, and overall, whether it was a pizza worth ordering again.
What is Papa Johns Pan Pizza?
Although there are some signs Papa Johns might not be around much longer, the chain got into the pizza game back in 1984. It currently offers the following crusts: original, epic stuffed, garlic epic stuffed, New York style, thin, and gluten-free. Papa Johns first gave pan pizza a go in 2005. That product was called Perfect Pan, but the pie apparently didn't live up to its name and was discontinued. The chain gave it another whirl in 2016 with much fanfare. Apparently, there weren't enough fans of that fare, and the plug was pulled once again. In 2026, Papa Johns is hoping that the third time's the charm when it introduces a new version.
The question is — what makes this edition different? In the chain's own words, this pan pizza has "a fluffy, thick crust with an airy interior." Also on board is a six-cheese blend including mozzarella, provolone, fontina, asiago, parmesan, and romano. Additional parmesan and a special garlic sauce are used to help crunch up the bottom crust. The pizza can hold up to seven toppings, contains no artificial colors or flavors, and is finished off with an Italian seasoning blend.
How to buy and try Papa Johns Pan Pizza
Papa Johns' new pan pizza drops in participating stores starting Thursday, January 29, with the goal of staying on menus for the long haul. If the past is any indication, there's always a chance that it won't stick around forever. The pizza is only available in one size — medium. Prices may vary per location, but the suggested retail price of a one-topping medium starts at $11.99. Additional fees may apply to delivery orders or those placed through third parties.
Like any pizza from Papas, it can be ordered for carryout or delivery through the chain's website and app, or by calling the local store. Customers can also order directly at the front counter. All pizzas at Papa Johns are completely customizable, from choosing square-piece cuts to removing or adding ingredients, with the latter incurring additional costs in some cases.
Papa Johns Pan Pizza nutritional information
Papa Johns Pan Pizza measures 14 inches and contains eight slices. A serving size is a single slice, and that's good for 350 calories, 20 grams of total fat (including 8 grams of saturated fat), 40 milligrams of cholesterol, 960 milligrams of sodium, 27 grams of total carbohydrates, 3 grams of sugars, and 17 grams of protein.
The pizza crust contains the common allergen wheat. The dough may be produced and-or stored in a facility that utilizes the allergens milk and soy. For more nutritional information on other toppings and such, consult Papa Johns' website or app.
Taste test: Papa Johns Pan Pizza
In an eye-pleasing olive-green box rested eight slices of pan pizza. Those slices appeared rather cheesy and were all punctuated at their far ends not by the sight one wants to see in a pan pizza — a crispy brown edge. I was only given a single slice to start, and chose the plain cheese as my introduction to the new crust.
The slice had some heft, with a healthy layer of warm and congealed cheese on top, further accented by the greenery of Italian seasoning flecks. Below the cheesy surface was a decent amount of sauce and an airy layer of dough. The sauce played middleman to the cheese and the thinned-bottom buttery crust. I turned the pizza over, and that crust looked a bit crackery and had a lovely, glossy brown hue.
Without further ado, I dove right in. The six-cheese blend was the star attraction here, with the basil and oregano flakes adding a nice dash of seasoning. The sauce is Papas' usual signature sweet one, although I personally would have preferred it a bit saltier. The crust acted as the finisher, and while I performed its job at keeping all the elements in place, I was hoping for a more robust crunch. While it did have a butteriness to it, I'm not sure the garlicky attributes could shine through. The best part came at the conclusion of the slice, where my mouth met the burnt cheese end for a crispy, crunchy delight. If only the rest of the slice's crust matched.
Papa Johns Pan Pizza — pan-tastic or more like trash-pan?
I wasn't ready to draw any conclusions from just one slice, and luckily got an immediate chance at a second tasting. The next slice was topped with pieces of sausage or slices of pepperoni. The ingredients took up two-thirds of the slice's real estate, and the browns and reds of the meat helped to break up the whiteness of the cheese blend. This slice was also good, but like its plain counterpart, it seemed to lack any garlic. It also had a bottom crust that didn't really bring out its best crunch until it hit that high mark at the very end.
After downing a few drinks at the event, I was in even more of a pizza-eating mood. Luckily, a veggie version came out for the sampling. It was more of the same, plenty of cheesy goodness, an absence of the promised garlic flavoring, and a decent crust that goes out with an awesome, crunchy bang.
I've never had any of the pan pizzas that Papa Johns previously slung this century, so I can only judge this version on its present merits. While I wouldn't say it's a revolutionary landmark in the crust genre or pan pizza, it's certainly a step in the right direction for Papa Johns. This new offering is far from perfect, but it will be a solid option for fans of the brand looking for something different from the other currently available crusts. If this one goes back to the test kitchen for further tweaks, I'm hoping Papa Johns can extend that great buttery burnt-cheese crispness from tip to tail.