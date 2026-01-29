Review: Papa Johns New Pan Pizza Steps Up Its Crust Game

Everyone loves pizza, and the best part is the many forms and flavors available around the world. One beloved type is pan pizza, which has been gobbled up in Turin, Italy, as pizza al padellino, served deftly as deep dish in Chicago, and baked up on rectangular trays the delightful Detroit-style pizza way. Pizza Hut popularized pan pizzas to the masses starting in 1980, and many of the best and worst pizza restaurant chains have perhaps been trying to outperform the Hut ever since. Papa Johns is no exception, having tried its hand at several iterations before calling it quits on the idea a few times. Well, in 2026, Papa Johns is once again giving it a try, hoping its latest rendition becomes a true "pan" favorite, if you will.

"After nearly a decade, we've re-imagined Pan Pizza to bring it back onto our menu," noted Jenna Bromberg, chief marketing officer of Papa Johns, in a statement. "We took a deliberate, consumer-led approach to developing the perfect recipe, and focused on getting every detail right. Pan pizza is nostalgic, indulgent and so beloved, and we saw the chance to elevate a pan-style pizza in a way that feels distinctly Papa Johns."

So, does Papa Johns' latest stab at pan pizza have a crust that's an absolute must, or is it worthy of a panned review? Papa Johns invited The Takeout for a sneak peek at this new pizza, and we're ready to reveal all in this chew and review.