DiGiorno Pizza Is Owned By A Massive Company You Probably Buy Other Groceries From

It's interesting that with the overabundance of food products seen on grocery store shelves, only a handful of companies are responsible for getting them there. Major players like PepsiCo and Mondelēz International saturate stores with beloved brands such as Lay's, Oreo, Philadelphia, and Sabra, and that's just the tip of the iceberg. Corporate giant Nestlé also has an immense footprint in supermarkets, and one brand it owns is the producer of our favorite store-bought frozen pizza, DiGiorno.

DiGiorno began its journey toward becoming a familiar staple in the frozen pizza section with the release of its signature Rising Crust pizza in 1995. The brand was created and owned by Kraft, another mover and shaker in the global food industry. DiGiorno continued to gain popularity under Kraft, introducing customers to a cheese-stuffed crust pizza in 2001 and releasing a thin crust pie in 2004. After surely taking notice that the brand was on a roll, Nestlé bought it from Kraft in 2010 for $3.7 billion.

Under the Nestlé corporate umbrella, the brand forged ahead with more innovations. Hand-tossed pies, croissant crust, and a DiGiorno frozen pizza that belongs in everyone's shopping cart: the Loaded Ultra Thin Crust Carnivore pizza. From mid-2024 to mid-2025, DiGiorno ranked as the second-most ordered frozen pie through Instacart, nudged from the top spot by Red Barron. But DiGiorno isn't the only frozen pizza brand lining Nestlé's pockets.