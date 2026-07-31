DiGiorno Pizza Is Owned By A Massive Company You Probably Buy Other Groceries From
It's interesting that with the overabundance of food products seen on grocery store shelves, only a handful of companies are responsible for getting them there. Major players like PepsiCo and Mondelēz International saturate stores with beloved brands such as Lay's, Oreo, Philadelphia, and Sabra, and that's just the tip of the iceberg. Corporate giant Nestlé also has an immense footprint in supermarkets, and one brand it owns is the producer of our favorite store-bought frozen pizza, DiGiorno.
DiGiorno began its journey toward becoming a familiar staple in the frozen pizza section with the release of its signature Rising Crust pizza in 1995. The brand was created and owned by Kraft, another mover and shaker in the global food industry. DiGiorno continued to gain popularity under Kraft, introducing customers to a cheese-stuffed crust pizza in 2001 and releasing a thin crust pie in 2004. After surely taking notice that the brand was on a roll, Nestlé bought it from Kraft in 2010 for $3.7 billion.
Under the Nestlé corporate umbrella, the brand forged ahead with more innovations. Hand-tossed pies, croissant crust, and a DiGiorno frozen pizza that belongs in everyone's shopping cart: the Loaded Ultra Thin Crust Carnivore pizza. From mid-2024 to mid-2025, DiGiorno ranked as the second-most ordered frozen pie through Instacart, nudged from the top spot by Red Barron. But DiGiorno isn't the only frozen pizza brand lining Nestlé's pockets.
Nestlé has a vast portfolio of successful brands
Nestlé sells more frozen pizzas in the grocery store than some might realize. The company didn't just acquire DiGiorno from Kraft — it purchased its entire frozen pizza lineup. California Pizza Kitchen, Delissio, Jack's, and Tombstone all joined the Nestlé family at the same time. Jack's is a fan-favorite throughout the Midwest and notably ranked fourth in Instacart orders during the same timeframe DiGiorno came in second.
Before picking up Kraft's brands, the company wasn't heavily involved in the frozen pizza sector. However, it was no stranger to the freezer aisle. It already had a significant imprint throughout the frozen section with brands such as Buitoni, Häagen-Dazs, Lean Cuisine, and Stouffer's. And let's not forget the popular '90s snack that lives on today: Hot Pockets. (Pro-tip: Air fry Hot Pockets and you'll never go back to the microwave.)
Nestlé dominates the food sector by a wide margin, boasting a $253.82 billion market cap. There are oodles of products in the supermarket which Nestlé owns that we walk by in the grocery store constantly. Cheerios, Kit Kats, Toll House, the list goes on. It also feeds the little ones through its Gerber brand. Mineral and sparkling water such as Essentia and San Pellegrino also fall under Nestlé's family tree. And let's not forget about our furry friends. Nestlé is feeding them as well through the Purina and Alpo brands. Nestlé's portfolio is enormous, and there's no indication the company intends to stop growing anytime soon.