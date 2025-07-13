The DiGiorno Frozen Pizza That Belongs In Your Shopping Cart

We came dangerously close to pizza overload when we tried and ranked 11 different DiGiorno frozen pizzas. While the worst DiGiorno frozen pizza suffered from some serious textural issues, we are happy to report that our winner absolutely nailed the crust. The Loaded Ultra Thin Crust Carnivore Pizza was our hands-down favorite pie, and interestingly enough, the meaty concoction is the only DiGiorno pizza that features its Ultra Thin crust. Sorry, vegetarians, you're out of luck here.

Our taster praised the fact that this was one genuinely crispy pie, saying, "It only took 12 minutes to reach a level of crispy, crunchy excellence I've never experienced in a bake-at-home pizza: The crust actually crackled as I rolled through with the cutter." That's pretty impressive, considering how mediocre some frozen pizza crusts can be. Our tester also likened this DiGiorno pizza to a Chicago tavern-style pie. Customers are big fans of this one, with one reviewer on DiGiorno's website saying, "Every bite was phenomenal. My only complaint is that I didn't buy more when I was at the store."