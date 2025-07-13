The DiGiorno Frozen Pizza That Belongs In Your Shopping Cart
We came dangerously close to pizza overload when we tried and ranked 11 different DiGiorno frozen pizzas. While the worst DiGiorno frozen pizza suffered from some serious textural issues, we are happy to report that our winner absolutely nailed the crust. The Loaded Ultra Thin Crust Carnivore Pizza was our hands-down favorite pie, and interestingly enough, the meaty concoction is the only DiGiorno pizza that features its Ultra Thin crust. Sorry, vegetarians, you're out of luck here.
Our taster praised the fact that this was one genuinely crispy pie, saying, "It only took 12 minutes to reach a level of crispy, crunchy excellence I've never experienced in a bake-at-home pizza: The crust actually crackled as I rolled through with the cutter." That's pretty impressive, considering how mediocre some frozen pizza crusts can be. Our tester also likened this DiGiorno pizza to a Chicago tavern-style pie. Customers are big fans of this one, with one reviewer on DiGiorno's website saying, "Every bite was phenomenal. My only complaint is that I didn't buy more when I was at the store."
DiGiorno offers 10 types of crusts
Long gone are the days of DiGiorno's signature Rising Crust being its only option. While it was truly a trendsetter back in the day, the brand now offers a surprising array of choices on 10 types of crust. The full list includes Rising, Stuffed, Croissant, Hand-Tossed, Thin, Gluten-Free, Thin & Crispy Stuffed Crust, Detroit-Style, Loaded Ultra-Thin, and the somewhat confusingly named Classic crust. What could be next? New York-style? Deep dish? Nothing seems to be stopping DiGiorno from coming out with new variations.
One thing is for sure, however: We're the biggest fans of DiGiorno's Ultra Thin variety. With only the multi-meat option available, hopefully the brand will eventually branch out in terms of toppings. A veggie option would be nice, or at least a more balanced supreme that doesn't just have a massive quantity of pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, and beef on it. I'm sure a pepperoni pie would do well, too. But if you're an avid meat eater who loves a crispy and thin pizza crust, we think that at the affordable $6 we paid for it, it definitely deserves your attention.